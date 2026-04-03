Mission Produce on track to complete Calavo acquisition with $550M financing

Mission Produce's acquisition of Calavo Growers is progressing, supported by a newly secured US$550 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.

The senior secured credit facilities include a US$200 million U.S. dollar revolving credit facility and US$350 million in term loans, with an additional US$150 million accordion feature subject to conditions. The financing is intended to support the pending acquisition, refinance existing debt, and provide liquidity.

© Mission Produce

Initial borrowings of US$100 million were drawn at closing, with the remaining balance available upon the Cantaloupe Acquisition Funding Date. The agreement includes leverage-based pricing and customary covenants and is secured by substantially all assets of the company and guarantors.

Bank of America is acting as the administrative agent, together with other lenders. The agreement was signed and became effective on April 1, 2026.

The revolving facility and Term A-1 loans mature on April 1, 2031, while the Term A-2 loans mature on April 1, 2033.

Source: TradingView