SugarBee apples team up with Seattle Mariners

SugarBee® apples are stepping up to the plate in a big way, teaming up with the Seattle Mariners as the club's Official Healthy Snack in a new partnership designed to bring bold flavor and better-for-you snacking to fans at T-Mobile Park and beyond.

From the first pitch to the final inning, SugarBee brings something sweet to the ballpark experience. Fans can look forward to enjoying the crisp, juicy flavor of SugarBee apples, known for their unique notes of honey, caramel, and molasses, while making memories with family and friends at Mariners games all season long.

This partnership is about celebrating what brings people together: baseball, community, and great snacks. Whether you're cheering from the stands, exploring the ballpark with your kids, or soaking in a sunny Seattle afternoon, SugarBee apples are the perfect companion for every inning.

© CMI (Columbia Marketing International)

The excitement kicked off during Mariners Fan Fest on January 31st & February 1st, and continues throughout the season with special appearances, sampling, and interactive experiences designed to surprise and delight fans. Keep an eye out for The Hive, SugarBee's buzzing home inside T-Mobile Park during select games, where fans can stop by for a taste, snap a photo, and join in the fun.

"This is such an exciting moment for SugarBee apples," said Kaci Komstadius, SugarBee Brand Manager. "Baseball is all about family, fun, and tradition, and we're thrilled to be part of that experience with the Seattle Mariners. There's nothing better than enjoying a great game with a great snack, and we can't wait to share SugarBee apples with fans all season long."

For more information:

Kaci Komstadius

CMI Orchards

Tel: +1 509 888 0536

Email: [email protected]

www.cmiorchards.com