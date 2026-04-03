"We will scale our MD2 pineapple yields from 1000 to 6000 MT by 2028”

Malaysia's MD2 pineapple harvest has slipped slightly into early 2026 due to prolonged rainfall at the end of last year, compressing short‑term supply despite steady overall growth in planted area, says Athari Najmi Mohd Shahrom of FGV Plantations Malaysia Sdn Bhd. "The typical MD2 cycle is 11 to 13 months, but extended rains disrupted flowering induction and pushed harvests back by a few weeks," he explains, noting that production is still on a growth trajectory even as buyers faced tighter flows in the first quarter.

© FGV Plantations Malaysia Sdn Bhd

According to Athari, the MD2 remains the key variety for Malaysia's pineapple exports, valued for its high Brix, low acidity, uniform size, and long shelf life, which help it land in markets such as China, Singapore, and the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. "Buyers in these markets focus on consistent sweetness, good external colour, tight grading, and careful post‑harvest handling to maintain quality at arrival." He observes emerging demand from South Korea and Japan, where trial volumes could expand if logistical and regulatory conditions stabilize.

FGV Plantations specializes in premium MD2 pineapples from company‑managed farms spread across 330 acres in Laka Selatan 02, Kedah, where standardized agronomic practices, traceability systems, and alignment with export standards support repeat orders. "We export quality, consistency, and the reputation of Malaysia," Athari emphasizes while highlighting that their shipments currently go primarily to China, Singapore, and select Middle East clients. They are also exploring export routes into Europe and some African markets, with trials in Korea and Japan under discussion.

© FGV Plantations Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Malaysia's pineapple exporters currently face volatile reefer freight, West Asia‑linked shipping delays, and pressure from established pineapple suppliers such as Costa Rica, the Philippines, and Thailand. "Weather‑related disruptions have made supply less predictable, and import regulations in some markets have become more stringent, but we're still competing on reliability."

"In recent weeks, volumes have eased slightly as earlier harvest shortfalls coincided with more cautious buying, amid price shifts and minor logistics bottlenecks, though demand from China and Singapore remains stable. Export prices are up about 5–10% month‑on‑month, driven by tighter supply, while year‑on‑year levels are relatively steady with minor variation by grade and destination," Athari notes.

© FGV Plantations Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Looking ahead, Athari anticipates supply to gradually normalize as more plantings enter the harvest window, keeping export demand firm into peak‑season periods. "Prices should stabilize, depending on how fast production catches up. For the longer term, Malaysia's MD2 pineapple industry is positioning itself to deepen its global footprint through better plantation management, upgraded post‑harvest infrastructure, and tighter export coordination."

"Laka Selatan 02 plans to scale its plantation area from around 330 acres today to about 1,000 acres by 2028, with annual yields projected to rise from roughly 1,000 MT in 2025 to an estimated 2,400–6,000 MT between 2026 and 2028," Athari concludes.

For more information:

Athari Najmi Mohd Shahrom

FGV Plantations Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Tel: +60 17 654 7925

Email: [email protected]

www.fgvholdings.com