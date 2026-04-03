Food Lion Feeds’ annual Orange Bag campaign: More than 13mln meals

US: California, states seek $10.3mln for helping block Kroger-Albertsons merger

California and ​a group of states are seeking $10.3mln in fees and costs ‌for helping block the Kroger-Albertsons merger, a bid that would refill the state's coffers as it emerges as a major player in U.S. antitrust enforcement.

Source: reuters.com

US: Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name Wegmans to '100 Best Companies to Work For' in 2026, ranking No.5

Wegmans reported: "Great Place To Work® and Fortune media have recognized Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026. This is Wegmans 29th year being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 5th place. Earning a spot means that Wegmans is one of the best companies to work for in the country".

Source: wegmans.com

Walmart-owned Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee to $60

Walmart-owned Sam's Club is hiking its annual membership fee by $10 in May. Its new price tag of $60 per year for basic membership and $120 for its higher-tier program will cost less than Costco's fees, but more than those of BJ's Wholesale.

Source: cnbc.com

US: Food Lion customers help provide more than 13mln meals through Orange Bag campaign

Food Lion customers and associates came together once again to support hunger-relief efforts through Food Lion Feeds' annual Orange Bag campaign, helping provide more than 13mln meals to individuals and families experiencing hunger across its 10-state footprint.

Source: massmarketretailers.com

Manna Air Delivery soars with $50mln Series B round and plans to expand in United States

Manna Air Delivery, a specialist in consumer drone delivery, has announced a $50mln funding round to expand its operations in the United States and Europe.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

UK: Better month for supermarket sector but storm clouds on the horizon

New data released by NielsenIQ (NIQ) shows Total Till sales at leading supermarkets in the UK grew 4.3% during the four weeks to 21st March, following subdued 3.3% growth in February. The uplift was attributed to Mothering Sunday falling two weeks earlier in the calendar than last year and shoppers getting a head start on Easter shopping. Ocado (15%) remained the fastest-growing retailer, ahead of Sainsbury's (+6%), Waitrose (+5.9%), Tesco (+4.7%), and Morrisons (+2.7%). Lidl grew sales by 9.7%, reaching a 12-week market share high of 8%. Mike Watkins, Head of Retailer and Business Insight at NielsenIQ, commented: "Easter is looking good for the industry, but there are storm clouds on the horizon. As well as the downside from the offset comparatives later in April, shoppers now have concerns around rising prices and the wider economic uncertainty".

Source: kamcity.com

K Group rebounds in Finnish grocery market

K Group's share in the Finnish grocery market rebounded in the second half of 2025, specifically from September to December, growing by 0.5%, according to the Finnish Grocery Trade Association (PTY).

Source: esmmagazine.com

Spring savings: Selected Sainsbury's veg returns at 15p this Easter

Sainsbury's reported: "As the Easter bank holiday weekend approaches, Sainsbury's is bringing back savings on selected British seasonal veg for just 15p each with Nectar Prices available from Wednesday 1st April until Sunday 5th April. 15p British seasonal veggies include: by Sainsbury's Carrots 1kg (69p without Nectar) (69p/kg); by Sainsbury's White Potatoes 2kg (£1.32 without Nectar) (66p/kg); by Sainsbury's Parsnips 500g (74p without Nectar) (£1.48/kg); by Sainsbury's Swede (62p without Nectar) (62p ea); by Sainsbury's Savoy Cabbage (75p without Nectar) (75p ea)".

Source: corporate.sainsburys.co.uk

As Australian food prices rise, 'robust' cauliflower and cabbage are April's best value fruit and veg

As roast and soup season starts, it is "a good time for brassicas", says Graham Gee, senior buyer at the Happy Apple in Melbourne - "cauliflower and broccoli". "You get a good supply of cabbage, kale, silverbeet and leeks too. All the robust veggies."

Source: theguardian.com

SPAR International enters North Macedonia with Kit-Go rebrand

SPAR International has officially entered the North Macedonian market by rebranding the existing Kit-Go Markets therein, according to reports by local media websites Večer and Faktor.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Delivery Hero backed brand efood enlists finmid for embedded financing offering launch in Greece

finmid has partnered with efood, a Greek food delivery platform and Delivery Hero brand, to launch efood Capital - a financing programme that gives its partner businesses access to growth capital.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Belgium: Okay opens new store featuring Bon'Ap in Mariakerke

Colruyt Group reported: "On Friday 3 April, Okay will open a brand-new store in Mariakerke. At the convenient neighbourhood supermarket at Brugsesteenweg 593, customers will find a varied range for every moment of the day, as well as a Bon'Ap shop-in-shop. Okay continues to guarantee fresh fruits & vegetables, pastries, bread baked fresh every day, fish, vegetarian options".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

Pan-Asian food chain wagamama connects with Uber Eats UK on demand food delivery platform

wagamama has launched on Uber Eats UK, representing the Pan-Asian restaurant chain's first new delivery partnership in ten years.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Holland: Plus is focusing on new acquisitions after costly merger years

The Dutch supermarket chain Plus aims to return to growth through acquisitions, after the integration of Coop weighed heavily on its results for years. According to management, 2025 marked a turning point, although losses are still mounting… Plus posted a net loss of 56.2mln euros in 2025, following losses of 53mln euros in 2024 and 31.2mln euros a year earlier. However, the largest portion of the recent loss - 53.5mln euros - stems from one-time merger costs.

Source: retaildetail.eu