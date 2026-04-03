Premium fruit range launched with new packaging concept

Satori SA has launched a line of fruits with carefully ripened pitayas, mangoes, avocados, and mini bananas, 'Bananito'. This Gustoline is supplied worldwide at the peak of freshness and flavour. The company has also developed a retail concept focused on consumer experience, in which packaging plays a central role.

In collaboration with the Swiss company Satori SA and its Dutch branch 529 Logistics B.V. in Poeldijk, Quality Pack developed a packaging line to accompany this fruit range. At Satori SA, creative leadership was provided by Tess van Buel, the creator and designer of the Gustoline. Her approach to brand experience formed the basis of the retail concept.

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Danny Ruijgrok of 529 Logistics explains: "We had already collaborated on several packaging concepts, and over time, Quality Pack became more than just a supplier. Quality Pack understands our way of working, our ambitions, and the quality standards we uphold as a group. When Satori SA came up with this new idea, Quality Pack was the obvious choice to carry out this project."

Packaging as brand experience

From the beginning, the objective was to develop packaging that stands out, attracts attention, and conveys a premium positioning.

"Colour became an essential element in this. Vibrant tones that make the Gustoline brand recognizable are key components of Tess van Buel's creative concept," Danny continues.

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From idea to tangible result

Together with all parties involved, the packaging concept was developed step by step. Bas van Doorn from 529 Logistics adds: "The development process unfolded as expected: structured, focused, and with room for refinement. Thanks to our existing relationship, we were able to move quickly, and there was an immediate understanding of where we wanted to go. This meant we didn't need extensive discussions. Instead, it was about refining details and adjusting the concept to match the vision."

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The moment everything comes together

"There's one moment that sums it all up: when you hold the first finished package in your hands," Tess says. "Watching a design on a screen is one thing, but experiencing it as a physical product is different. That's the moment when everything comes together. The packaging was exactly as we had envisioned: a confirmation that every decision had been the right one," Tess continues.

A brand that comes alive

The response to the new packaging range has been positive. Laurens Muilwijk of 529 Logistics explains: "Our customers accept the designs and have adopted the Gustoline identity. The packaging tells a story that invites others to become part of the concept. It creates a shared process where each participant contributes."

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Collaboration as the foundation

According to Quality Pack, collaboration is central to developing packaging that meets functional and visual requirements. The Gustoline packaging developed with Satori SA and 529 Logistics reflects the outcome of this process.

© Quality PackFor more information:

Quality Pack

Tel: +64 (0) 180 555 999

Email: [email protected]

www.qualitypack.nl