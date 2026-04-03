Chinese citrus output exceeds 70 million tons as exports expand

Citrus has become a consistent part of consumption in China, ranging from early-season sugar tangerines to fresh-cut navel oranges and iced lemonade sold year-round. Production reached more than 70 million tons in 2025, with per-unit yields increasing by over 21 per cent in the past five years. China now accounts for around one-third of global citrus output.

The sector includes mandarins, oranges, pomelos, and lemons, with more than 90 varieties produced on a large scale. Over the past two decades, Chinese researchers have developed more than 60 per cent of new citrus varieties globally. The use of early-, mid-, and late-season varieties has extended supply across the full year.

This supply supports consumption trends, including increased demand for iced lemonade, with fruit sourced from Sichuan and Chongqing. At a processing facility in Chongqing, lemons are sorted using infrared sensors and imaging systems to detect defects. Selected fruit is stored under controlled conditions for at least 30 days to increase juice yield.

In Tongnan district, a 100-hectare lemon orchard operates with guaranteed purchasing and quality-based pricing. Modern orchards use irrigation and fertilisation systems, as well as drones for pest control, monitoring, and frost management.

Between 2017 and 2025, nine agricultural industrial parks focused on citrus were established. In Wuming district, Guangxi, the Wogan variety is a key crop. Sorting systems reach around 98 per cent grading accuracy, supported by IoT and digital systems. In 2024, the citrus value chain in Wuming generated close to US$1.45 billion, supporting more than 240,000 people.

Cold-chain development and logistics improvements are supporting export growth. Post-harvest losses have been reduced from over 30 per cent to below 5 per cent through preservation and sterilisation technologies. Chinese citrus is now exported to more than 40 countries and regions.

Cold-chain networks are also supporting faster distribution. In Sichuan, mandarins can reach urban markets within 24 hours after harvest.

Exports continue to expand. Ganzhou navel oranges have a brand value of around US$10.1 billion and are sold in 24 countries and regions. Wushan Liancheng oranges are exported to Singapore, while Anyue County exports around 100,000 tons of lemons annually.

The sector continues to develop through changes in production systems, logistics, and market access, with increased focus on supply consistency and export markets.

Source: People's Online