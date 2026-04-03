EU to enforce new packaging rules from August 2026

New rules on packaging in the European Union market will come into effect from 12 August 2026, with phased implementation continuing through to 2040. The requirements fall under European Union Regulation 2025/40 on Packaging and Packaging Waste (EU PPWR) and will apply to all food packaging, including that supplied by exporters outside the EU.

The regulation aims to reduce packaging waste, promote reuse, and ensure that all packaging placed on the EU market is recyclable in an economically viable way. It also targets increased recycling and reuse of materials, particularly plastics.

Under the new framework, stricter sustainability, labelling, and conformity standards will be introduced. All packaging must be recyclable by 2030. Plastic packaging will be required to contain a minimum level of recycled content, be reduced in weight and volume, and have lower levels of contaminants. Producers of recycled plastic outside the EU must meet standards equivalent to those applied within the EU for collection and environmental emissions.

The regulation also introduces limits on substances of concern in packaging, including per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS). Certain materials will be restricted or banned. This includes single-use plastic packaging for specific fresh fruit and vegetable quantities below 1.5 kg. Sticky labels attached to fruit and vegetables, as well as single-use tea and coffee bags, must meet industrial compostability requirements.

From 12 August 2026, all packaging sold in the EU must be accompanied by a Declaration of Conformity (DoC). This is a legally binding self-declaration by the manufacturer or packaging supplier confirming that the packaging complies with EU PPWR requirements.

Exporters to the EU will be required to ensure that documentation demonstrating compliance is shared along the supply chain. This includes the DoC and supporting technical documentation, which must be prepared following a conformity assessment procedure by packaging suppliers and manufacturers, based on templates provided in Annex VII and VIII of the regulation.

The European Commission has published supporting documents to assist with the implementation of the new rules.

To view the full report, click here.

© HortgroFor more information:

Hortgro

Tel: +27 (0) 21 870 2900

Email: [email protected]

www.hortgro.co.za