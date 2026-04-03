South African nut exports rise 13.3% as global demand grows

Global demand for nuts continues to rise, with consumption driven by dietary trends and increased use in processed products. South Africa is expanding its export position as production and market access develop.

Trade data from the World Trade Organisation, UN Conference on Trade & Development, and the International Trade Centre show that South Africa's fruit and nut exports reached US$2.7 billion in the first half of 2025, up from US$2.3 billion in the same period in 2024, representing a 13.3% increase.

The European Union remains the main destination, accounting for 38% of exports at US$1.03 billion. Asia follows with 26% at US$714 million, the United Kingdom with 14% at US$376 million, the Americas with 9% at US$235 million, and Africa with 6% at US$169 million.

These markets include bulk importers such as Germany and the Netherlands, which redistribute products across Europe. China is the largest buyer of macadamias, particularly in-shell nuts, while the United States imports kernels for processing.

Macadamias account for the largest share of South Africa's nut exports, with demand supported by Asian markets. Pecans are also expanding in international markets, while groundnuts maintain steady demand in Japan and across regional African markets.

Production is supported by multiple growing regions, with orchard expansion continuing in response to demand. Output levels are increasing, and product consistency supports export activity.

Consumer demand for nuts is linked to their use in snacks and confectionery, as well as their nutritional profile, including protein and unsaturated fats.

Common perceptions about macadamia nuts include concerns around fat content and pricing. However, they contain monounsaturated fats and are used in a range of consumer applications. They require specialised equipment for processing and are not suitable for pet consumption.

As global consumption patterns continue to support demand, South Africa's nut sector is maintaining export growth through production and market access.

Source: SA People News