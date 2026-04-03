U.S. produce market mixed as tomato and avocado prices rise

Supply patterns across the US fresh produce market are showing mixed trends, with pressure on some categories easing post-Easter while others tighten due to limited volumes.

Asparagus

Movement from Mexico through Calexico and San Luis is expected to decrease following reduced retail demand after Easter. Trading remains moderate, with prices largely unchanged. Large sizes are mostly US$34.75–36.75 per 11-pound carton, while standard sizes are US$32.75–34.75. Most shipments are tied to prior commitments.

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Avocado

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decrease slightly, with prices trending higher. Hass 48s are mostly US$29.25–30.25, while 60s reach US$30.25–32.25. Organic 48s range from US$36.25 to US$38.25. In California's South District, volumes are increasing, with higher pricing across most sizes.

Blueberry

Supply from Mexico remains stable, although prices are slightly lower, with a wide range of US$24.00–30.00 for 12 x 6-ounce packs and variable quality. Peruvian imports are declining seasonally, with higher prices for conventional fruit at US$47.00–49.00 per 12 x 1-pint pack. Florida volumes are increasing, with prices around US$55.00.

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Cucumber

Movement from Nogales is expected to increase, with light supplies and slightly lower prices. Medium sizes are mostly US$40.95–42.95 per 1 1/9-bushel carton. Texas supply is declining, while Florida production is set to increase, with the first F.O.B. report expected mid-April.

Green bell pepper

Supply from Nogales is slightly lower, with higher prices due to limited availability. Extra-large cartons are mostly US$44.95, while Florida prices for jumbo and extra-large sizes range from US$48.35 to US$50.95. Harvest in California's Coachella Valley is expected to begin mid-April.

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Strawberry

Volumes from California are stable, with slightly higher prices. Conventional fruit ranges from US$8.00–12.00 per flat, while organic fruit ranges from US$18.00–24.00. Mexican pricing is higher, and Florida supply is declining seasonally.

Tomato

Supply remains tight, with movement from Mexico through Texas and Nogales expected to decrease or remain stable. Trading is active, with higher prices. Vine Ripes 4x4–4x5s are mostly US$46.95–50.95, with loose 25-pound cartons reaching up to US$52.95.

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Overall, the market reflects post-holiday demand adjustments, variable quality in berries, and tightening supply in key categories such as tomatoes and peppers.

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