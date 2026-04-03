Pricing strengthens slightly on avocados

Demand has jumped for avocados. "Current weekly U.S. demand is robust, with possible record breaking weekly shipped volumes exceeding same time last year by 37 percent," says Debbie Willmann, VP of Sales for Index Fresh, noting that in March 2025, average weekly demand was 43M lbs. per week. In 2026, it was 59M lbs. per week.

© Index FreshMexico is about 75 percent of the way through its avocado crop.

This comes at a time when there is very good supply of avocados from Mexico, a country that is currently averaging 70 million lbs./week over the last several weeks. That's approximately 24 percent higher than this time last year.

Right now, Mexico is about 75 percent of the way through the crop that runs through the end of June. Healthy supply and no gap in volume is expected as Mexico transitions into its next crop over the summer.

One challenge though with Mexican fruit this season has been the early maturation of Mexican avocados. "The industry was seeing maturity levels in December that we would usually see in Spring and early summer," says Willmann. "This means it is vital for importers to import and ship fruit to customers in a tighter than usual time period to avoid quality issues. Early maturation will continue to be a challenge likely through the Spring and early summer, or until Mexico's current crop is complete."

© Index Fresh

Willmann says that current supply of, and demand for, avocados is robust.

Beyond Mexico

As for other regions, because shipments from Mexico to the U.S. have been higher than usual, Colombia has had to look at other markets outside the U.S. to move its fruit. "California's season began nearly two months later than last year, primarily due to softer market conditions. While the 2025 California season wrapped up in mid-October, the 2026 season is projected to run into November given the delayed start," says Willmann.

Peru is also expected to begin shipping to the U.S. in mid-May or early June. "Growers there are currently dealing with fruit maturity and sizing challenges following heavy early-season precipitation, but U.S. arrivals are forecast to conclude around the end of September, similar to 2025," says Willmann.

© Index FreshCalifornia's season began nearly two months later than last year.

All of this has left U.S. avocado market prices very stable with relatively no change over the last seven to eight months. Pricing has increased about 15 percent over the last two to three weeks, though market pricing remains approximately 40 percent below the same time last year.

Looking ahead, the market expectations are for a continued gradual strengthening as Mexico takes a few days off for Holy Week, and as the industry heads towards summer promotional opportunities with holidays such as Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day and then Memorial Day ahead.

For more information:

Index Fresh

[email protected]

www.indexfresh.com