Produce Moms founder selected as World Food Championships judge

The Produce Moms® founder & CEO Lori Taylor has been selected as an official judge for the World Food Championships' elite culinary event, Final Table, taking place April 17-19, 2026, in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Taylor's selection reflects her work in the fresh food and produce industry, as well as her role as a voice in how consumers experience food, from sourcing and storytelling to everyday meal inspiration.

"I'm excited for the adventure," she said. "These are very talented chefs who own the independent restaurants that make our communities great. They are the ones who are enriching people's lives and it's really great to see them celebrated on a national stage."

Taylor's participation underscores the growing connection between competitive culinary excellence and consumer-driven food movements, particularly the increasing demand for fresh, accessible, and produce-forward meals.

Through her work with The Produce Moms, Taylor has consistently championed fresh fruits and vegetables as the foundation of everyday meals, working alongside growers, retailers, and industry partners to make produce more approachable and accessible for families.

© The Produce Moms

"No chef wants to walk into a kitchen without fresh produce," said Mike McCloud, founder and CEO of World Food Championships. "Fresh ingredients bring depth of flavor, vibrant color, and give chefs more options to build balanced, award-winning dishes. At the highest level of Food Sport competition, that versatility matters, allowing chefs to showcase creativity and execute at their best."

Joining Taylor at the judges table are chef Casey Higgins, sr. director of brand experience for Sam's Club/Member's Mark; Grand Champion pitmaster Todd Johns of Yoder Smokers; chef Marshall Shafkowitz, executive director of Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food; executive chef Micah Klasky of The Hive Bentonville; chef Tim Ordway, associate director of culinary operations at Crystal Bridges Museum.

Final Table represents a high level of food sport competition, where world champions compete in a three-round culinary gauntlet for a $100,000 grand prize. Taylor will join the judging panel to evaluate dishes through a lens that emphasizes flavor, creativity, and the meaningful integration of fresh ingredient

For more information:

Lori Taylor

The Produce Moms

[email protected]

http://theproducemoms.com/