Unsuccessful early melon crop in Crete, Greece

The colder-than-expected winter weather has impacted the early melon crops of Messara and Tympaki on the island of Crete, Greece. As Mr. Ilias Martimianakis, owner of the local trading company Martim Martim, notes, "Early crops are for those who venture. This means that they can bring good prices, but there is a great risk of failure due to adverse weather conditions. This time, the weather conditions during cultivation were not favorable, so the crop was reduced. Anyway, we are talking about a small portion of the total melon crop grown locally. Only 5% of the farms are in the harvest phase with the Jucar type. A great volume will enter the market in May with more Galia types."

© Martim Martim

However, the current market conditions are not optimal for melons either. "Harvest has started about 10 days ago, but the cold weather keeps demand at low levels. Grower prices are now standing at 2,50–3,00 euros per kg. What we said about melons also applies to watermelons: reduced early crop and low demand, while grower prices are reaching 1,30 euros per kg. On the other hand, the cultivation cost was high. Oil and electricity for irrigation were very expensive, while water was not sufficient. There is also an average 70–80% increase in fertilizer prices, and the daily wage has increased to 60 euros," Mr. Martimianakis stresses.

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Products that are experiencing good market conditions are Florinis peppers (red long-type peppers) and green corno peppers. "Both products have performed well throughout the season. There was poor communication between fields and markets, so few of these peppers were planted and, in combination with weak Spanish and Turkish supply, growers who have enough product do not get prices lower than 2,00 euros per kg. Because of the cold weather, harvesting takes place once every 15 days, but from April 10, it is expected that the harvest pace will double. The only factor that could cause problems for Cretan crops, including the upcoming grapes, is the availability of water. Water reserves are not as high as they should be," concludes the owner of the Greek company.

© Martim Martim

For more information:

Ilias Martimianakis

Martim Martim

Mob: +30 697 287 8175