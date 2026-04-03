"To meet the growing demand, we have once again expanded our asparagus cultivation"

The first regional early-season asparagus was already available at the Zurich wholesale market on March 20. "We are now growing heated asparagus on three hectares and were able to start about a week earlier than in previous years," reports Fabian Kummer from the Schmitterhof asparagus farm in Diepoldsau. The first 'regular' early asparagus of the Prius variety is now also on the market, the producer adds.

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Through the two marketing partners, Marinello and Caviezel-Giovanettoni at the Zurich wholesale market, the asparagus is being sold to the restaurant industry and specialty retailers. Retailers will not be supplied via the Forster Group until after Easter. Despite the cold, wet weather of the past few days, demand is already encouraging. "But it's supposed to get a bit sunnier again around Easter," says Kummer. While the weather conditions have slowed the growth of the unheated asparagus somewhat, the temperature in the beds has only dropped slightly. "As soon as it gets a bit warmer outside again, the plants' growth usually catches up quickly."

© Schmitterhof

Prices at the start of the new season are roughly at last year's level and, according to the producer, are satisfactory. "We expect prices to trend slightly downward starting in weeks 16–17, in line with rising supply volumes. From late April/early May, there is usually a more significant price drop." The first promotions in Swiss food retail are expected to begin in week 20.

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Fresh white asparagus: The first green asparagus of the Ramires variety is expected to be available starting in week 16.

Green asparagus remains on trend

The company's primary focus remains on the first half of the season. Kummer: "Our peak season runs from mid-April to the end of May. We've also noticed that Swiss asparagus continues to gain popularity, especially among younger consumers. Green asparagus, in particular, has clearly been trending among private customers for several years now. In upscale restaurants, however, white asparagus accounts for two-thirds of sales volumes." This is also reflected in the flow of goods, he adds. During the week, green asparagus is particularly popular, mainly due to its ease of preparation. On weekends, however, white asparagus takes center stage.

© Schmitterhof

In addition to asparagus cultivation, the Schmitterhof is dedicated to the protected cultivation of strawberries and raspberries. Here, too, the start of the season is now imminent (starting in week 18).

Further expansion of cultivation areas

Just under two-thirds of the Schmitterhof's cultivation capacity is devoted to white asparagus, with the remainder allocated to its green counterpart. As a niche product, small quantities of purple asparagus are also produced and marketed. "To meet the rising demand in the future, we have recently expanded our asparagus cultivation once again. These young plants will gradually begin yielding in the coming years," he concludes.

For more information:

Fabian Kummer

Schmitterhof

Alpstrasse 50

9444 Diepoldsau

Diepoldsau, Switzerland

Tel: +41 71 733 11 55

[email protected]

www.schmitterhof.ch