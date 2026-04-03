Smaller volume from Mexico and more opportunities for Colombia in Tahiti lime market

The global Tahiti lime market is currently going through an unusual situation, with a lower supply from Mexico and a growing relevance of Colombia as a strategic supplier. Mauricio López, Global Sourcing Manager of Go Fresh Produce, says that "limes usually go through very distinct stages, but this year all records have been broken."

© Go Fresh Produce

One of the determining factors has been the reduction in the supply from Mexico, which is usually the leading supplier for North America. Adverse weather conditions during the flowering phase caused a significant drop in production. "There was a lot of flower drop in Mexico and consequently a lower supply," says López. This has given prices a boost in the United States and Canada, as the market is highly sensitive to the balance between supply and demand.

This context has been beneficial for Colombia, a country with stable production throughout the year, as well as significant growth prospects. According to López, "Colombia is gaining ground as a supplier in the North American market," consolidating itself as an alternative, given the Mexican shortage.

© Go Fresh Produce

Projections for 2026 point to a significant increase in Colombian production and exports, with growth estimated at between 15% and 30%. This increase, together with more competitive prices compared to Mexico, has allowed Colombia to gain ground. However, prices are also clearly on the rise. "Value has increased by approximately 50-60%," says the executive.

On a global level, the market's behavior will continue to depend on the evolution of the Mexican supply and the dynamics of other suppliers, such as Brazil and Peru. In Europe, Colombia is expected to have a greater share during the summer, taking advantage of favorable marketing windows.

© Go Fresh Produce

However, the sector is facing important challenges. López points to logistics as the greatest difficulty in the short term. "The main challenge this year is making logistics accessible for all," he says in reference to the growing maritime transport costs driven by geopolitical tensions and the rise in fuel prices.

Also, competition with substitute products, such as lemons, is adding pressure to the market. "When limes become very expensive, competing with lemons can be quite a challenge," he says.

Despite these challenges, the outlook for Colombian Tahiti limes remains positive. The combination of a lower Mexican supply, production growth in Colombia, and sustained demand suggests this will be a year of opportunities, albeit with high volatility. "The year is looking good, with growth from the export side, in a scenario where the balance between supply, costs, and consumption will be fundamental for the market's development," says López.

For more information:

Mauricio López

Go Fresh Produce

Tel.: +57 321 6380356

[email protected]

www.gofreshproduce.com