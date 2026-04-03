“Behind every great product are exceptional people"

Nuovafrutta is a Milan-based company that has historically focused on ethnically diverse tropical crops. Since the pandemic began, the company has experienced exponential growth in the Mediterranean vegetable sector, particularly over the last 24 months. Its sales volumes in the two sectors are nearly equal. A recent visit to Almería, Spain, allowed Nuovafrutta to strengthen direct relationships with suppliers and producers, optimize logistics, and gain a deeper understanding of the supply chain. The visit further confirmed Nuovafrutta's belief that product quality is linked to the human factor, specifically the dedication and passion of growers.

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Although the core business remains the production of ethnically diverse tropical crops, integrating Mediterranean fruits and vegetables has become essential. These include oranges, lemons, lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, courgettes, and aubergines. The volume of the Mediterranean horticultural sector, in particular, has risen significantly over the past two years, nearly equaling the ethnically diverse tropical crops. "The market now demands the same quality, rigor, and specialization for products such as courgettes and tomatoes as we have historically applied to items such as plantains and yuca," said Vincenzo Ambrosio and Giorgio Donnarumma.

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"Our approach to product sourcing has evolved. It now responds more effectively to demand. This is true both geographically and quantitatively. Courgettes from Almería doubled in volume and became our main product. Iceberg lettuce from Almería also increased significantly, growing from 11 to 15 pallets per week. As for tomatoes, we focused on the copper and cherry varieties. For aubergines, we favored the black variety. Finally, the assortment of local tropical products from Almería includes aloe leaves, green papayas, and passion fruits (maracujá)," says Ambrosio.

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Donnarumma adds, "The visit gave us a thorough understanding of the supply chain, which directly impacted purchasing and logistics. Participating in the daily auction in Almería was also a pivotal experience. In this system, suppliers bring the products, and companies bid on them based on price and available quantities. This offered a new perspective on pricing and allocating goods."

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The onsite visit enabled us to meet with several transporters and enhance shipment efficiency. Conscious logistics management is essential for preserving product integrity. For example, it lets us consolidate small batches of three, five, or ten pallets from different suppliers into one optimized load. Additionally, we observed the impact of adverse weather conditions, such as storms, rain, and hail, on crops during the visit. "This provided us with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by farmers," Ambrosio and Donnarumma explain.

The human factor

A central theme that emerged was the interdependence between product quality and the people involved in the production process. "The perfectionism and attention to detail in the products are considered a direct reflection of the producers' passion. Companies are made up of people, so if the people are high-quality, the company and its products will reflect that," Ambrosio says.

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In turn, Donnarumma emphasizes that the products reflect the company's identity and commitment. "Behind every beautiful product, there is always a wonderful person." The quality of the products stems from the passion of those who cultivate them. When care, attention, and a certain perfectionism are involved, the end result is inevitably superior." After all, companies are made up of people, so if those people are good, so will the company and its products be. Conversely, any human limitations are equally reflected in the quality of the product.

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At the same time, human relationships play a fundamental role from a business standpoint. According to Donnarumma, meeting in person and sharing experiences, such as a meal, creates stronger bonds than phone contact alone. This trust has a real impact on business. Seeing the work in the fields up close helps one truly understand the commitment and daily difficulties that farmers face. "All of this makes it even more obvious how crucial people are to the entire supply chain," he says.

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"The real value of the trip to Spain was meeting people in person. Even more than great products, we found great people," Ambrosio and Donnarumma conclude.

For more information:

Giorgio Donnarumma +39 393 906 7629

Vincenzo Ambrosio +39 347 4256005

Nuovafrutta

Via Cesare Lombroso, 54

20137 Milan - Italy

[email protected]