“By selling our suppliers’ produce together, one and one becomes three”

From their premises on the Koopliedenweg in Barendrecht, Luwian Fresh and Van den Berg Trading have entered into a partnership. Danny started in the fresh produce trade 14 years ago and has built up a substantial customer base over the years. In 2024, he took the bold step of launching Van den Berg Trading independently. Berkay Keniş followed in his father's footsteps in 2019 by founding Luwian Fresh. They are now working closely together for both customers and suppliers. "We almost seem made for each other," he says.

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

"We have very different customer bases, which makes the collaboration particularly interesting. Our suppliers regularly offer us large batches. By distributing these together among our customers, we can handle large volumes and different quality levels," Danny explains. He does not want to limit himself to a few product specialisations. "We want to be able to meet customer demand on any given day. Thanks to our wide network, we can quickly switch between suppliers and customers. By trading together, one and one becomes three."

Different quality levels also find their way through the collaboration. "Our customers are spread across Europe, from Turkey to Ukraine and from Belgium to market traders in the Netherlands. For the latter group, we also fulfil a Cash & Carry function," Berkay says. "All these customers have different requirements. One may require premium products, while another can work well with Class II. Something always goes wrong with a batch during transport by road, sea, or air. But by offering both Class I and Class II, we appeal to a broad target group."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

"Sometimes a supplier needs to move a batch, either because supermarket MRL standards are not met or because the batch is nearing the end of its shelf life. For that reason, we have set up a repacking area, where six to 10 workers are active. We have acquired a sticker machine so that we can repackage all fruit according to customer requirements. In fact, supermarket suppliers often prefer that their brand not enter the free market. Our aim is to offer the supplier a market-based price by giving the fruit a second life."

"We see ourselves as the link between customer and supplier. After all, you can focus only on your own margins, but if you only cherry-pick, you will never build anything together. Every link in the chain must be able to earn something. And if you trade openly and honestly, you are already one step ahead," Danny continues. "We have both experienced steady growth in our businesses. We value every customer, whether they buy ten boxes or ten pallets. We want to continue that growth, but only with satisfied customers and suppliers. That is only possible if you think along with them and remain flexible. That is what we are fully committed to."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.comFor more information:

Danny van den Berg

Van den Berg Trading

Koopliedenweg 5

2991 LN Barendrecht

Mob: +31 6-81927189

[email protected]

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.comBerkay Keniş

Luwian Fresh

Koopliedenweg 5

2991 LN Barendrecht

+31 6 38751947

[email protected]

www.luwianfresh.com