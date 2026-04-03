"This campaign is really about connecting the grower, the product and the consumer"

How can we get consumers more interested in eating fresh produce and becoming interested in those who grow it? Penny Reidy from Pick a Local, Pick SA!, and Anthony De Ieso from Thorndon Park Produce are both advocates of promoting Australia's fresh vegetables and are both very active on social media.

The pair have come up with a new initiative to get consumers talking about vegetables, starting with beetroot.

© Penny Reidy

Brain Boost Beetroot Campaign

"Each year, we look for creative ways to start conversations with consumers about fresh produce and the people who grow it. April Fools has become an opportunity for us to run a light-hearted campaign that still carries a serious message," said Penny.

"In previous years, we have focused on apples, as it coincides with the start of the South Australian apple and pear season. Campaigns have included concepts such as the "Strapple" (a strawberry–apple hybrid), the "Dapple" (an apple for dogs), the "Left-Handed Pear", and the "Papa Smith Apple", the counterpart to the "Granny Smith."

South Australian grower Anthony De Ieso and Penny have collaborated on a number of projects previously, including filming cooking segments on the farm. Anthony was also recently recognised at the South Australian Rural Media Awards for his work in telling the story of agriculture, so this year Penny wanted to develop a concept that could feature him and his farm.

© Penny ReidyBeetroot already has a strong health and nutrition story, so it is a vegetable where they could create a campaign that was fun, but still grounded in truth. The objective was to create a campaign that would cut through, generate media and social media engagement, and ultimately get people thinking about vegetables in a different way.

"I knew Anthony would be open to a creative idea, and that's where the concept for Brain Boost Beetroot began. One of the biggest challenges for the fresh produce industry is competing for attention in a very crowded food environment. We know vegetables are healthy, but consumers are exposed to constant marketing from packaged and convenience foods, so we need to find creative ways to keep fresh produce at the front of mind.

"Campaigns like this are designed to start conversations. If we can get people talking about vegetables, sharing content, and engaging with grower stories, then we are promoting fresh produce in a way that traditional advertising often can't achieve. This campaign is really about connecting the grower, the product, and the consumer in a way that is engaging and memorable."

The campaign has been built as a multi-channel consumer engagement campaign. It includes on-farm video content filmed with the grower, a coordinated social media campaign including teaser content and launch video, media engagement across radio, and direct engagement with consumers online.

"The key to the campaign is that it is grower-led and filmed on location, which helps build authenticity and allows consumers to connect directly with the people who grow their food."

© Penny Reidy

Beetroot the healthy option

"Beetroot is a staple vegetable in Australia and has been for generations. It's commonly used in salads, sandwiches, and of course on burgers, which is very Australian," said Anthony

"In recent years, we've also seen increased interest in beetroot in juices and health-focused products, particularly as more people become aware of its nutritional benefits. So it's a product that has always been popular, but it's now also gaining attention for its health properties."

Beetroot is grown in different regions across Australia throughout the year, so it is generally available year-round. Supply can vary slightly depending on the season and growing conditions, but it's considered a consistent, staple vegetable in the market.

"Beetroot is a relatively affordable vegetable compared to many other health foods, and that's one of its strengths. You don't need to buy expensive supplements or products — you can simply buy fresh beetroot and incorporate it into your meals or juices."

Increasing awareness

"I think awareness is growing, particularly through sports nutrition and health media, but many consumers still think of beetroot as something you only have on a burger or in a salad," commented Penny.

"Part of the reason for this campaign was to reposition beetroot as a vegetable with real functional benefits and to remind people that everyday vegetables can have a powerful impact on health and wellbeing. Sometimes it just takes a different type of campaign to get people to look at a familiar product in a new way."

"This campaign is part of a broader approach where we look at how we can promote fresh produce by connecting it to things consumers care about — whether that's health, wellbeing, convenience, sustainability, or performance. The produce industry has incredible stories to tell, and growers are constantly innovating, but we need to make sure we are telling those stories in ways that resonate with consumers.

"Campaigns like this show that even with a simple product like beetroot, there is an opportunity to create engaging consumer campaigns that promote fresh produce and support local growers."

Low-cost, high-engagement marketing initiative

This campaign was designed as a low-cost, high-engagement marketing initiative, demonstrating how growers and marketing organisations can collaborate to promote fresh produce consumption through storytelling and digital media rather than traditional advertising alone.

"For us, the most important outcome is that people are talking about vegetables, talking about growers, and thinking about fresh produce in a positive way. The produce industry has incredible stories to tell, and growers are constantly innovating, but we need to make sure we are telling those stories in ways that resonate with modern consumers. Campaigns like this show that even a simple product like beetroot can become the centre of a conversation when you connect it to something people care about."

For more information:

Penny Reidy

South Australian Produce Market Limited

Tel: +61 8 8349 4493

[email protected]

Anthony De Ieso

Thorndon Park Produce

Tel.: +61 8280 9722

[email protected]