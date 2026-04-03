BayWa restructuring hit by U.S. policy shift

BayWa's restructuring strategy has been disrupted following changes in the U.S. regulatory environment, affecting the company's recovery plan. The Munich-based group is now in negotiations with banking partners to secure an extension on financing deadlines to maintain liquidity.

Management is seeking a standstill agreement with financiers and shareholders, with the aim of extending financing arrangements through autumn 2026. This is intended to support ongoing operations in its agricultural and building materials divisions. The company's share price closed at €14.25 (US$15.40), representing a decline of more than 32 per cent over the past twelve months.

© BayWa AG

The publication of BayWa's 2025 financing report may be delayed due to required revisions to its business planning. The original timeline targeted completion by the end of April. Analysts indicate that the outcome of negotiations with creditors and a revised restructuring plan will determine the company's short-term operations.

The restructuring plan had relied on the planned 2028 sale of renewable energy subsidiary BayWa r.e., expected to generate approximately €1.7 billion (US$1.84 billion). This plan has been affected by the expiration of U.S. tax credits for wind and solar projects under the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," leading to changes in financial projections.

The subsidiary's forecast for 2030 now anticipates EBITDA of €150 million (US$162 million), compared with a previous estimate of €230 million (US$248 million) for 2028. This adjustment affects the basis of the earlier restructuring plan.

Other asset sales, including the disposal of the Dutch subsidiary Cefetra in February, are not sufficient to offset the revised financial outlook.

Source: Ad Hoc News