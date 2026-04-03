Uzbek–Dutch trade mission lays groundwork for fruit and berry partnerships

A recent Dutch trade mission to Uzbekistan has opened real dialogue between Uzbek horticulture producers and Dutch companies, with a clear focus on technology, better planting material, and export‑ready production, says Furkat Alimukhamedov of Netherlands Fruit Solutions Uzbekistan. "The mission purpose was to see where Uzbek growers are, match them with Dutch expertise, and start laying the groundwork for concrete deals," he explains, describing the business tour across Jizzakh, Namangan, Fergana, and Tashkent between March 23–27th, 2026.

According to Furkat, the mission combined field visits, training sessions, business meetings, and time at the AgroWorld exhibition in Tashkent to connect Uzbek farmers, packers, and banks with Dutch partners. "At BMB Holding in Jizzakh, delegates saw large cold stores, export infrastructure, and drying and freezing lines already aligned with international standards. They are already operating at an export level, so the next step is integrating more Dutch technology and systems into their supply chain. Nearby, Umr Holding showed 350 hectares of apple, pear, cherry, apricot, and nectarine orchards and signaled interest in new varieties, better planting material, and improved efficiency across the farm."

© Netherlands Fruit Solutions Uzbekistan

The trip also highlighted Uzbekistan's growing appetite for berries and high‑value stone fruit. "At Zomin Agro Fruits, local growers shared their experience with strawberry production and stressed the need for better cultivars and agronomic know‑how. Gold Fresh Fruit, with about 650 hectares focused on cherry, expressed interest in greenhouse‑adapted cherries and new varieties, while Siberian Wellness and Fergana‑area farms such as Azizabeks Farm and Fergana Agrocluster note demand for tunnel systems, organic‑oriented production, and more advanced harvesting solutions."

© Netherlands Fruit Solutions Uzbekistan

Knowledge transfer took place in the orchards themselves. Field‑based seminars in Bakhmal and Namangan, led by Dutch‑linked experts like Johan Sonneveld, mixed theory and live demonstrations on orchard management, yield regulation, tree training, and pest control during the cherry and apple flowering period. "Seeing techniques applied in the field made the learning much more real for local farmers. A berry‑focused business breakfast further strengthened the network, with participants agreeing to create a dedicated Telegram group and commit to ongoing learning and collaboration with Dutch partners."

© Netherlands Fruit Solutions Uzbekistan

Furkat mentions that the mission has been active in the fruit value chain since 2018 in Central Asia and since 2022 in Uzbekistan, generating several concrete results. "Contacts with professional companies have led to several individual consultancy contracts signed on the spot, in addition to agreements for the design, supply, and implementation of advanced plantations, including post‑harvest aspects, worth several million euros; We're talking about new cherry seedlings for greenhouses, sour cherries with staggered harvests, raspberry and blueberry projects, along with a new apple garden including advanced water infrastructure and post‑harvest aspects such as grading and cold storage."

"We want to make more Uzbek growers aware that Dutch know‑how is now within reach, and that the route toward higher‑value fruit and berry exports is already starting to take shape. Interested companies can learn more about past and upcoming missions, as well as join the network, via social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Telegram," Furkat concludes.

For more information:

Furkat Alimukhamedov

Netherlands Fruit Solutions Uzbekistan

Tel: +998 977 01 75 30

Email: [email protected]