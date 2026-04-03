“Grapes achieve nearly 100-day storage, supporting longer supply chains and sales”

Table grapes can now be stored for up to 98 days with minimal decay or quality loss using controlled SO₂-release technology, enabling exporters to confidently target long-distance markets that were previously considered too risky due to spoilage, says Mukul Sareen of Keep It Fresh LLP, an India-based manufacturer of post-harvest shelf-life extension solutions.

According to Sareen, extensive trials across India and Europe have demonstrated consistent results. "We've validated storage performance of up to 98 days, with berry drop below 0.2%, no fungal growth, no shriveling, and firmness remaining intact. Post-harvest deterioration has long been a critical challenge for grape exporters, particularly on extended shipping routes."

© Keep It Fresh LLP

"Botrytis cinerea remains the primary cause of decay. In addition, condensation leads to moisture buildup and leakage, stems brown over time, berries detach, and fruit loses firmness. These factors result in rejections, price cuts, and dissatisfied buyers, especially in premium markets where arrival quality is non-negotiable," Sareen explains.

Keep It Fresh's Stora Fresh and UVA Vida sheets address these challenges using sodium metabisulfite-based SO₂ release in a dual-phase mechanism. "An initial burst, triggered by humidity, immediately suppresses microbial activity, followed by a slow, sustained release that protects fruit throughout transit. Integrated moisture absorbers control condensation, while the laminated structure ensures that no active chemicals come in direct contact with the fruit," he adds.

"The result is consistently vibrant color, firm texture, and preserved freshness, even after extended cold storage. Stem color remains green, a critical visual indicator for buyers, while weight loss and decay are kept to a minimum," Sareen shares. The sheets are made from fully recyclable laminated polypropylene, tested by SGS, and compliant with EU, FDA, and RoHS standards, with no heavy metal content to support performance and sustainability goals.

© Keep It Fresh LLP

Sareen notes how extended shelf life fundamentally changes export economics. "Exporters can now ship to far-off destinations with confidence, explore non-peak season opportunities, and reduce dependency on immediate sales. Retailers benefit from longer selling windows with lower shrinkage, while packers gain flexibility in inventory planning and logistics."

Keep It Fresh currently operates in over 45 countries and expects adoption to accelerate across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and CIS markets. "These are regions where long transit times demand over 90–100 days of shelf life, low residues, and strong visual appeal. In India, ongoing trials in Nashik are expected to further drive domestic adoption."

"This solution also shows strong potential for other soft fruits such as strawberries. For optimal results, maintain a cold chain of 0–4°C with high humidity, combined with strict sorting, grading, and hygienic packing practices. Route- and variety-specific trials will help exporters identify the most profitable new market opportunities," Sareen concludes.

For more information:

Mukul Sareen

Keep It Fresh LLP

Tel: +91 70 87 041 276

Email: [email protected]

www.keep-it-fresh.com