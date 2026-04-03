Autumn shift brings new produce to Australian market

Autumn is in full swing at Melbourne Market, with new-season apples, Imperial mandarins, and vegetables such as pumpkin and parsnips marking the seasonal shift, while late-summer lines are nearing the end of their availability.

Traders at Victoria's wholesale fruit, vegetable, and cut flower trading centre report quality across sweet corn, grapes, and plums. Eggplant, melons, and tropical produce continue to supply the market as temperatures cool.

New-season fruit is building, with early apple varieties such as Royal Gala arriving alongside Victorian pears. Citrus supply is also increasing, with the first Imperial mandarins entering the market ahead of Easter.

Antionette Villella from Louis Melbourne said: "New season Imperial mandarins from Queensland are fresh this week for Easter."

© Melbourne Market Authority

Vegetables are transitioning, with Jap pumpkin and parsnips now available. Nic Moro from Kelly Brothers Market Gardeners said: "We have just started a new season Jap pumpkin grown on our Yarrawonga property. It's tasting sweet and at its best. Now is prime pumpkin-eating time. We've also got new-season parsnips. Sweet pumpkin and perfect parsnips, ready for an autumn roast."

At the same time, peaches and nectarines are almost finished, although late-season yellow clingstones remain available, and figs are in their final weeks. Grant Nichol from Flavorite said, "Our figs are in their last two to three weeks. They're a lovely deep red colour and very sweet. They are usually around to mid-April, so enjoy them while you can."

Nichol also noted limited volumes of Ruby Red kiwifruit. "While Ruby Red kiwifruit is new to many, it's a variety Zespri has been developing for many years. It's coming in now for a very limited season of about seven weeks. We are also expecting Gold kiwi to come into the Market after Easter, both grown on the North Island of New Zealand."

Tropical fruit continues with Carnival pineapples from Queensland, while Panama passionfruit is also available. Sweet corn remains in supply alongside eggplant, yellow button squash, and tomatoes, including glasshouse-grown cherry truss and cherry Roma from Adelaide, as well as heirloom varieties from Victoria.

Joe Nardella from L.A. Produce said: "We are getting a few really tasty glasshouse-grown, hydroponic cherry truss and cherry Roma tomatoes from Adelaide. They are so sweet."

Capsicums remain limited, with reduced supply from Adelaide affecting availability.

Seasonal availability includes early apples, Victorian pears, Imperial mandarins, Jap pumpkin, parsnips, Ruby Red kiwifruit, and snow peas. Late-season lines include peaches, nectarines, and figs. Supply remains available for sweet corn, pomegranates, grapes, melons, eggplant, yellow button squash, and plums, while capsicums remain limited.

© Melbourne Market AuthorityFor more information:

Melbourne Market Authority

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9258 6144

Email: [email protected]

www.melbournemarket.com.au