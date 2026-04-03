Cartonpack acquires Agrypack business unit in Northern Italy

Cartonpack Group continues its growth and consolidation strategy with the acquisition of a business unit of Agrypack S.r.l., a Verona-based company founded in 1992 and specialized in the distribution of packaging solutions for the agri-food sector.

The transaction marks a further step in the Group's development path, aimed at strengthening its commercial and operational presence in Northern Italy while expanding its portfolio of integrated solutions for the fruit & vegetable and food industries.

The move aligns with Cartonpack's strategy of enhancing customer proximity and delivering more structured services.

© CartonPack

The relationship between Cartonpack and Agrypack is long-standing. The two companies have been commercial partners for years, building a collaboration based on mutual trust, market expertise, and complementary offerings. The integration, therefore, represents the evolution of an already established partnership, enabling operational synergies and a stronger territorial presence.

As part of the agreement, management continuity will be ensured, with Simone Turrini remaining at the helm of Agrypack. This maintains continuity in relationships with clients and partners. The transaction also includes a development plan for Agrypack's site, with the expansion of activities across two logistics and production areas, increasing operational capacity and service levels.

"This transaction formalizes a long-standing collaboration and opens up growth opportunities, supported by a broader industrial structure," said Simone Turrini, CEO of Agrypack.

Giuseppe Leone, CEO of Cartonpack, commented: "The acquisition strengthens our presence in Northern Italy and consolidates a historical partnership. It allows us to integrate commercial expertise and local market knowledge within an industrial platform, improving service quality and customer proximity."

With this transaction, Cartonpack Group expands its territorial coverage and integration along the supply chain, in line with its long-term growth strategy.

© CartonPackFor more information:

Carton Pack S.p.A

Tel: +39 (0) 80 4771440

Email: [email protected]

www.cartonpackgroup.com