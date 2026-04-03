Korea expands domestic varieties to boost produce exports

Korea is increasing the use of domestically developed seeds and varieties to reduce reliance on a limited range of export products and expand its position in higher-value markets.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it will expand support for local fruit and vegetable varieties as part of a strategy to diversify exports and target overseas consumers.

The program, now in its third year, focuses on 18 new varieties across grapes, strawberries, pears, and paprika. The objective is to broaden export portfolios, extend shipping windows, and reduce royalty payments to foreign breeders.

The ministry has tested the competitiveness of these varieties through country-specific support programs over the past two years to support international market entry.

Exports of these varieties reached $3.58 million last year, totaling 590 tons. The ministry aims to increase this figure by more than 10 per cent this year.

Support measures include cultivation manuals, training, and financial assistance for seedlings, inputs, product development, and marketing. Export agreements between growers and distributors will be coordinated through integrated export organisations to maintain supply consistency.

Grapes remain Korea's main fresh export, with Shine Muscat accounting for more than 90 per cent of shipments. Total grape exports reached $85 million last year. The ministry plans to expand red varieties such as Glorista and Red Claret to extend the export season and target markets, including the United States, Canada, and Russia.

Strawberry exports reached $72 million last year, up 4 per cent year-on-year. The ministry will promote varieties such as Gold Berry and Pink Candy in markets including the United States and the Middle East, alongside targeted marketing in airline catering and hotel channels.

Pear exports have slowed due to climate-related factors. The ministry plans to promote early varieties such as Hwasan to diversify supply and target markets, including Australia and Indonesia.

Paprika production, which has relied on foreign-developed varieties, is also being adjusted. The ministry will expand domestic varieties such as Leah Red to reduce royalty costs and increase exports to markets including the Philippines and the United States, while expanding presence in Southeast Asia.

The ministry noted that export conditions remain affected by climate factors, quarantine requirements, and safety standards. Continued support for variety development and adoption is planned to support export growth and farm income.

Source: The Korea Times