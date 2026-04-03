New Zealand proposes import rules for fresh blueberries

From 31 March to 15 May 2026, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) invites comment on proposed import requirements for fresh blueberries (Vaccinium spp.) for human consumption.

MPI outlines the assessment of market access requests from Chile, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, and the USA, as well as its approach to preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases through fresh blueberry imports.

MPI is seeking feedback, technical information, industry knowledge, and suggestions on pests requiring additional measures that may have been missed, the measures being proposed, the feasibility of importing under the proposed requirements, and the consultation process.

Reasons for developing an import health standard for blueberries

Five countries, Chile, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, and the USA, have requested to export blueberries to New Zealand. To protect the environment, economy, and health, MPI aims to ensure that pests are managed to an acceptable level on imported blueberries, while enabling safe and fair trade with international partners.

The goal is to balance biosecurity and trade, ensuring that measures align with international standards and are evidence-based.

Making your submission

Feedback on the proposals and the draft import health standard is welcome until 5 pm on 15 May 2026.

If you support the proposals, no further action is required, although MPI encourages confirmation by email. Submissions can be sent by email or post.

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