EU-Mercosur deal set to support Brazilian fruit exports

A trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur was a key topic at Fruit Attraction in São Paulo, with implications for Brazil's fruit export sector.

During the event, Termotécnica presented its DaColheita line of EPS packaging for domestic and export use. The company indicated that the agreement may support additional opportunities for fruit exports.

EPS packaging is used to extend shelf life, with results varying depending on temperature, humidity, and fruit type. The DaColheita line delivers average shelf life gains of around 30 per cent. For grapes, shelf life can increase by up to 50 per cent, while mangoes show gains of 25 per cent, papaya 33 per cent, and lemon 17 per cent.

"We have already exported around 2 million containers and 9,000 tons of fruit. In 2024 alone, we packaged more than 50,000 tons of fruit, also considering the domestic market," said Albano Schmidt, CEO of Termotécnica.

"We export more than 15 varieties of fruit with DaColheita. We mainly handle the export of grapes, mangoes, figs, dragon fruit, avocados, lemons, papayas, and now we are going to start with jaboticaba, a typically Brazilian fruit," he added.

Exports are directed to Europe, Canada, the United States, and Asia. "A good portion goes to Europe, Canada, the United States, and Asia. Our solution is very relevant because it achieves significant gains, and we believe that the new trade agreement, which comes into effect in May, will boost exports, especially of grapes, which will have zero import tax from the date the agreement comes into force," he said.

Under the agreement, tariffs will be reduced over time. Avocado tariffs of 4 per cent will be reduced to zero over four years. Lemons and limes, currently at 14 per cent, will be reduced over seven years, as will melons and watermelons at 9 per cent. Apple tariffs will be phased out over ten years.

Data presented at the event indicated that Europe currently accounts for around 70 per cent of Brazilian fruit exports, with tariff reductions expected to influence market access.

The event also marked a change in leadership at Abrafrutas. "Waldyr Promícia took office as the new president, and we are very confident in this new management. This is the second year we have participated in Fruit Attraction, and we evaluate this meeting of so many stakeholders in the sector very positively," said Schmidt.

Source: Abrafrutas