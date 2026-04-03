Mexico exports mamey to the UK for first time

Mexico has exported mamey to the United Kingdom for the first time, opening a European market for the fruit produced in southern Yucatán and other regions.

The first shipment, around 2 tons from Huertas Magaña in Akil, Yucatán, follows more than two years of work to meet U.K. phytosanitary requirements. "It's quite a complicated job," said Julio Magaña, marketing manager of Huertas Magaña. "Part of it is getting there, which is what has been achieved so far, but now we need to start positioning this product."

The export adds the U.K. to existing destinations, including France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates, and supports Yucatán's position as Mexico's main mamey-producing state.

"This shipment represents a historic step for Yucatecan agriculture," said Roger Góngora García, the state's deputy minister of investment, commerce, and industry. "It is the result of years of work, meeting international standards, and demonstrating that the quality of our products can compete in the most demanding markets."

Mamey is grown in southern municipalities such as Akil, Oxkutzcab, Tekax, and Maní. More than 5,000 producers cultivate around 3,000 hectares, with the production season running from January to June and peak volumes between January and March.

The fruit requires controlled handling during transport due to its sensitivity to damage. Exporters have adjusted temperature management, packaging, and box design to support long-distance shipments and maintain product condition on arrival.

Mexico is described as the largest global producer of mamey, with cultivation across around 15 states. Yucatán ranks as the leading state in both planted area and yield.

Huertas Magaña, a family-run orchard with more than 50 years of operations, exports through an alliance with Sweet Seasons, which distributes fruit across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The shipment follows federal efforts to expand export protocols for tropical fruit and support market access for producers in southern Mexico.

Source: Mexico News Daily