Florida strawberry growers hit by freeze and import pressure

Florida strawberry growers report a challenging season due to weather and market conditions.

Berry Sweet Acres owner Matt Parke said a winter freeze reduced his crop. This occurred alongside increased supply from Mexico and the arrival of California fruit.

"Once it came around, the fruit came back, the market was already saturated from Mexico all year," he said. "And then by the time we came back around, California was already in."

Parke said production costs differ between regions, with lower picking costs in Mexico affecting competitiveness for U.S. growers.

"There's got to be something in place to regulate the fruit coming from the south of the border," he said.

Mike Joyner, president of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, said these issues have been ongoing since the introduction of NAFTA.

"This problem has been around for more than 20, 25 years," he said.

Industry representatives are advocating for a seasonal, product-specific tariff rate quota for strawberries and other affected products.

A letter to the U.S. administration, signed by Florida Sen. Ashley Moody and other state legislators, raised concerns about "escalating imports of low-priced fruits and vegetables from Mexico."

The letter states that Mexico's market share "has caused our state to lose an estimated 14,000 jobs and sustain annual economic damage of between $507 million and $1.14 billion."

"We're asking for the administration to establish a seasonal tier for a quota on those fruits and vegetables that are being impacted the most," Joyner said.

Parke said changes are needed to support growers.

"I think what you're going to see is fewer farmers now," he said.

Source: Spectrum News