Global date production rises as EU imports decline

Larger crops in Tunisia and Algeria have led the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council to revise global date production estimates upward. At the same time, EU imports declined by nearly 4 per cent in 2025, while in the first quarter of 2026, the year-on-year decrease reached almost 23 per cent.

Global date production for the 2025/26 season is now estimated at 1.32 million mt, a 9.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Earlier estimates stood at 1.29 million mt. Including carry-over stocks from the 2024/25 season, total availability is expected to reach 1.567 million mt, compared with 1.47 million mt last year.

According to the INC, production growth is linked to acreage expansion across several producing countries, supported by sustained demand. Deglet Noor dates remain in high demand, while Medjool dates are also gaining ground in international markets.

Saudi Arabia remains the largest producer, accounting for around 22 per cent of global output with 290,000 mt, up 7.4 per cent year-on-year. Egypt follows with 190,000 mt, an increase of 5.6 per cent. Production in the United Arab Emirates remains stable at 170,000 mt, while Tunisia recorded a 50 per cent increase to 150,000 mt. Overall, production across major origins is stable to higher this season.

EU imports declined in 2025 to 152,117 mt, down 3.8 per cent year-on-year, with a total value of €383.417 million (US$414.09 million), down 2 per cent. Tunisia accounted for almost 40 per cent of total imports, despite reducing shipments by just under 10 per cent to 59,957 mt. Other suppliers also recorded lower volumes, including Algeria, down 17.8 per cent to 21,952 mt, Israel, down 7.1 per cent to 19,317 mt, and Iran, down 2.4 per cent to 15,218 mt. In contrast, shipments from Pakistan increased by 51 per cent to 10,380 mt.

In the first quarter of 2026, EU imports fell to 44,019 mt, a decrease of 22.6 per cent year-on-year. Import value declined by 18.1 per cent to €113.567 million (US$122.65 million), supported by slightly higher prices. Tunisia remained the main supplier with 19,976 mt, representing 45.4 per cent of total imports, despite a 4 per cent decline in shipments. Imports from Iran decreased by 9.6 per cent to 4,393 mt, Israel by 29.5 per cent to 4,263 mt, and Algeria by 65 per cent to 4,106 mt.

On the European spot market, pitted dates from Pakistan are currently quoted at €1.29/kg (US$1.39/kg) EXW Poland.

Source: Mundus Agri