Robust strawberry forecast ahead

California Giant Berry Farms is forecasting a bountiful harvest of California strawberries, signaling a season of high quality and promotable volumes. With production hitting its stride in key growing regions, the berry purveyor is prepared to meet surging consumer demand with a steady supply of both conventional and organic fruit.

The Santa Maria region is currently delivering strong production, characterized by strawberries with great flavor and vibrant color. Retailers should prepare for a significant volume surge as the region reaches its conventional peak between Week 14 and Week 19

© California Giant Berry FarmsPeterson says the company is seeing a strong influx of volume as Santa Maria reaches its full potential.

Notably, the organic harvest in Santa Maria is forecasted to hit its peak during Weeks 16 and 20, aligning with the conventional peak. This synchronization provides a unique opportunity for retailers to run simultaneous promotions across both categories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences during the critical spring window. This sustained output ensures that premium California strawberries remain a centerpiece for spring and summer holidays.

"We are seeing a strong influx of volume as Santa Maria reaches its full potential," said Brad Peterson, director of business development at California Giant Berry Farms. "With production hitting its stride and yields coming in strong, we are prepared to meet large-scale demand with a very robust and consistent high-quality supply of fresh strawberries."

© California Giant Berry Farms

The organic harvest in Santa Maria is forecasted to hit its peak during Weeks 16 and 20, aligning with the conventional peak.

To maximize the impact of this peak of season strawberries, the company encourages retailers to implement aggressive promotional programs, including:

Dynamic Merchandising: Utilizing high-visibility displays that showcase a variety of pack sizes to meet diverse household needs.

Digital Engagement: Leveraging e-commerce and social media to highlight the "craveability" and health benefits of peak-season berries.

Occasion-Based Marketing: Aligning Santa Maria's volume with Easter, Mother's Day and other spring holidays.

For more information:

Kelley Sablan

California Giant Berry Farms

[email protected]

www.calgiant.com