Driscoll’s names new chief financial officer

Wadih J. Khayat has joined Driscoll's as chief financial officer. Reporting to the company's CEO Soren Bjorn, Khayat will oversee global finance, technology and strategy. He will work closely with regional and functional leaders to ensure disciplined capital deployment and the long-term success of the company's global network of independent growers.

Khayat is a strategic finance executive and change leader with deep global experience and a strong record of delivering results at scale. He joins the company from The Coca-Cola Co., where he spent more than two decades leading major finance organizations worldwide. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and CFO for Coca-Cola's Europe business, overseeing operations across 38 countries. He previously held senior leadership roles within Coca-Cola, including CFO for the Asia Pacific Group, and CFO and head of strategy for Coca-Cola Global Ventures at the company's global headquarters in Atlanta. He began his career in audit at Ernst & Young.

"Wadih joins Driscoll's at an important moment for our company," said Bjorn. "As we prepare to launch our next long-term strategic plan, his strategic financial expertise, disciplined execution and caring leadership will strengthen our financial foundation, support our global teams and position us for the future."

© Driscoll'sWadih J. Khayat

"The company has a century-long legacy of exceptional berries, strong partnerships with growers and a deep commitment to the communities where we live and work," Khayat said. "That legacy drew me to the company, and it's a responsibility I take seriously. I was especially struck by the strength of the brand, the trust it has earned globally and the unique network of independent growers and teams delivering berries every day. I'm excited about what lies ahead."

Khayat was born in Lebanon and educated in France, and speaks English, French and Arabic fluently. After relocating from Ireland, he is based at the company's global headquarters in Watsonville, California.

For more information:

Driscoll's

[email protected]

https://www.driscolls.com/