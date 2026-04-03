Naturipe Farms announces leadership promotions

Naturipe Farms announced two leadership promotions and a key new hire within its Value Added Fresh division, reflecting the company's continued investment in leaders who can drive growth, innovation and customer partnerships across the berry category.

Joe Klick has been promoted to associate vice president of product management. Klick has been with the company for more than 15 years and has held multiple leadership roles across product and category management.

In his new role, Klick will oversee product strategy and portfolio development across the company's berry offerings, helping align innovation, supply and customer needs while continuing to strengthen the company's product management capabilities.

Brian Vertrees has been promoted to senior director of business development. Vertrees, who joined the company in 2011, has played a central role in the company's commercial growth over the past decade, helping expand retail partnerships and strengthen category leadership across North America and Asia.

© Naturipe Farms

L-R: Brian Vertrees, Samantha Carrico.

In his new role, Vertrees will continue to guide strategic retail programs and category initiatives for major national retailers while supporting the company's broader commercial strategy.

"Joe and Brian have both played critical roles in the growth and success of Naturipe Farms," said Jim Roberts, president of Naturipe Farms. "They are trusted leaders with deep industry knowledge and strong relationships across the supply chain. These promotions reflect the impact they've had on our business and the value they continue to bring to our growers, customers and partners."

The company also announced the addition of Samantha Carrico as director of business development, East for Naturipe's Value Added Fresh division.

In this role, Carrico will focus exclusively on Value Added Fresh products, including washed and ready-to-eat blueberries, and grab-and-go snack solutions. She will lead customer development and sales growth across retail, foodservice and alternative channels while expanding the division's customer base.

Carrico brings more than a decade of experience in finance, trade strategy and customer development.

"We are excited to welcome Samantha to the Value Added Fresh team," said Steven Ware, vice president and general manager of Naturipe Value Added Fresh. "Her strong background in data-driven sales strategy and customer development will help us continue building momentum in the value-added snacking category."

Together, the leadership promotions and new hire reinforce the company's commitment to strengthening its commercial capabilities while continuing to deliver premium berries and snacking solutions to customers across North America.

For more information:

Naturipe Farms

[email protected]

www.naturipefarms.com