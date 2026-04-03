Vidalias round out spring onion programs

Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic will feature both conventional and organic Vidalia onions this spring, expanding their seasonal onion programs with the sweet onion variety grown exclusively in Georgia.

Vidalia onions will be available for conventional offerings and the Morning Kiss Organic brand for certified organic products. They will complement the company's broader spring and summer onion programs, which include Eastern-grown red, yellow, and white onions.

Vidalia onions are known for their mild, sweet flavor and crisp texture, making them a favorite among consumers for both raw and cooked applications. Thinly sliced Vidalias are especially popular in salads and sandwiches, and are also widely used in grilling, roasting, and other spring and summer recipes.

© Gold Bell

"What makes these onions special is where they're grown. In certain parts of Vidalia and the surrounding area in Georgia, the soil is naturally low in sulfur. That's what gives them their sweetness compared to regular onions," says Melissa Anderson, senior sales account manager at Gold Bell Inc.

Along with onions, the company also offers organic summer vegetables including peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, broccoli crowns, brussels sprouts, and red and green cabbages. Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic pack produce fresh to order and work closely with retailers to develop customized programs designed to support strong produce department merchandising.

For more information:

Marissa Dolan Bleiler

Gold Bell

Tel: +1 (617) 884-8685

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.goldbellinc.com