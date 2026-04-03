Ecocool GmbH is expanding its portfolio of sustainable insulated packaging to include several products made from eco-friendly jute. This rapid expansion of the product range was made possible by Ecocool's acquisition of jute specialist Kompackt61 GmbH in early 2026. Effective immediately, Ecocool customers can now access Kompackt61's full product line for food shipping, in addition to the company's existing food insulation packaging.

New to the lineup is the JuteBag, an insulated bag made of multi-layered natural jute fibers, specifically designed for temperature-controlled shipping. The outer cover is made of recycled cotton. In addition, Ecocool offers the JuteBox in the Kompackt series, a shipping box with an insulated liner made from the eco-friendly material jute for shipping high-quality refrigerated and frozen goods. "With our new jute products, we are meaningfully rounding out the range of sustainable insulated packaging for the food sector," explains Ecocool Managing Director Dr. Florian Siedenburg. "The jute packaging fits perfectly into the sustainable INNO packaging line."

© Ecocool

JuteBag

The JuteBag consists of multi-layered jute fibers that provide excellent natural thermal insulation thanks to the small air chambers they create. By nature, the natural fiber jute has excellent properties in terms of thermal conductivity and moisture regulation. In terms of insulation performance, the jute product is comparable to a classic styrofoam box. The outer covering is made of cotton fleece and is thus also a natural material, accounting for less than 5 percent of the total weight. The optional box version includes an outer carton made of FSC-certified corrugated cardboard. The JuteBag is fully biodegradable and can be disposed of in the organic waste bin, home compost, or general waste, while the cardboard can be recycled.

The JuteBag is available in four versions with the following dimensions (L x W) and weight classes:

Size L: 800 x 730 mm, up to 30 kg

Size M: 680 x 600 mm, up to 20 kg

Size S: 550 x 480 mm, up to 12 kg

Size XS: 430 x 390 mm, up to 3 kg

© Ecocool

JuteBox

Available in three sizes, the JuteBox is the premium solution in the series, offering excellent insulation properties. The insulation fleece consists of recycled jute fibers, which are bonded into a form-stable insulation insert using starch-based support fibers and enclosed in a starch-based PLA film. With a wall thickness of 40 millimeters, combined with appropriate ice packs or dry ice, the box also allows for the shipment of frozen goods. The insulation insert of the box solution is biodegradable in industrial composting along with the surrounding film, and the shipping carton is recyclable.

Dimensions (L x W x H) and weights of the JuteBox:

Size S: Cardboard box: 350 x 300 x 250, Inlay: 870 x 250 x 40, Max. Filling weight: up to 5 kg

Size M: Cardboard box: 450 x 350 x 320, Inlay: 1,110 x 310 x 40, Max. filling weight: up to 10 kg. Filling weight: up to 10 kg

Size L: Cardboard box: 500 x 430 x 390, inlay: 1,380 x 385 x 40, max. filling weight: up to 20 kg. Filling weight: up to 20 kg.

For more information:

Dr. Florian Siedenburg

Ecocool GmbH

Schiffshören 9

27572 Bremerhaven

Phone +49 471 98692-000

[email protected]

www.ecocool.de