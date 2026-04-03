"We welcome both fast food and fine dining"

As is well known, the restaurant industry has had a few difficult years: "At the moment, however, it's in a pretty good position, as it can benefit from the resulting price war," reports the management of GOG 2000 GmbH.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Founded in 2023 and headquartered at the Blumenmarkt in Cologne-Niehl, the company serves a broad spectrum of customers in the Cologne area, including weekly market vendors, food service providers, wholesalers, and restaurant customers. "Although we also serve walk-in customers, our core competence clearly lies in direct delivery to restaurants and food service providers. Our customer base includes the full spectrum of food service establishments: that means both fast food joints and fine dining restaurants are welcome here."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Bielel Zhioua (right) is the sales manager at the company.

Synergies and customer growth

Until a few months ago, GOG 2000 GmbH was considered the only fruit and vegetable wholesaler and thus something of an "oddity" at the local flower wholesale market. Following the permanent closure of the Cologne vegetable wholesale market on December 31, 2025, vegetable merchant Norbert Heep also found a new home on the modern grounds in Cologne-Niehl. Güngör: "This is entirely beneficial for us, as it creates synergies between the two companies. With the closure of the Cologne wholesale market, many are looking for new, reliable suppliers. This has already led to a noticeable increase in our customer base."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Dutch mini cucumbers and Spanish eggplants

The market situation remains challenging, particularly in the vegetable category, the management of the young company adds. "Tomatoes, in particular, are currently extremely scarce and expensive. A shortage is also emerging with iceberg lettuce, as the quality of Spanish produce is noticeably declining toward the end of the season, while the Netherlands is not yet fully represented on the market."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

At GOG2000, too, the popular Elite tomatoes are a staple of the product range.

Expansion of the exotic selection

In addition to standard products such as tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, grapes, and the like, GOG2000 GmbH also carries a growing assortment of exotic produce. "Last year, the Lemon Snack was, of course, a clear hit, which also led to a significant increase in demand for us. Although we already offer a wide selection of seasonal and year-round exotic produce, we are committed to further expanding this segment in the future," he concludes.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

For more information:

Tekin Güngör

GOG 2000 GmbH

Barbarastraße 69

50735 Köln (Blumengroßmarkt )

Telephone: +49 (0) 221 453 786 15

Mail: [email protected]

www.gog2000.de