"Quality issues with avocados are now a thing of the past"

Over the years, avocados have become one of the most popular year-round items in specialty stores. However, it remains a challenge to offer this exotic fruit in consistent quality throughout the year, says Alejandro Manuel Marin Hernandez of Axer GmbH, based in Cologne-Gremberghoven. Over the years, the food service supplier has traded goods from South Africa, Israel, East Africa, and Colombia, among other places, but has repeatedly struggled with quality issues.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Alejandro Manuel Marin Hernandez is the proud managing director of Axer GmbH. In total, the company and its predecessor firms have been active in the Cologne fruit trade for over 125 years.

Brand change leads to increased demand for avocados

"These quality issues with Hass avocados are now a thing of the past," said Marin during an on-site interview. He has been offering the Greeny Queen brand for some time now, and customer feedback has been particularly positive so far. "We are now approaching the change of season. We are still offering the last of the Moroccan produce, which is expected to be replaced in two to three weeks by overseas produce from Chile and Peru. With the Moroccan produce in particular, we have observed that quality management is taken seriously in every respect. After harvest in Spain, the avocados are thoroughly inspected, sorted, and ripened again, which in turn contributes significantly to the produce's excellent flavor."

According to Marin, the past avocado season in the Northern Hemisphere—specifically in Spain and Morocco—was quite satisfactory. "In recent weeks, wholesale prices have risen again by 1 EUR per box. Overall, there has been a price increase of around three euros per box since last fall. Nevertheless, demand for avocados has risen significantly since we added the Greeny Queen brand to our product range, which is clearly due to its consistent, high quality. Accordingly, we are now sticking with this brand," reveals the Mexican-born businessman.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Left: Hass avocados from Peru. Right: The last Moroccan Hass avocados from the trusted Greeny Queen brand. The 18-caliber, or medium size, is the most popular among restaurant customers.

Fuel prices as a major cost driver

Axer GmbH is currently focused primarily on supplying all types of restaurants in the Cologne area. The long-established company is one of a dozen distributors that have been operating out of the new Frischezentrum Köln-Gremberghoven since the start of the year. Marin: "The new location is significantly better, if only because of the infrastructure. Our facilities are somewhat smaller compared to the old wholesale market, but they are clean and modern." Despite the move, challenges remain ever-present. "Of particular concern are the sharply rising fuel prices, which are definitely a major cost driver in delivery operations."

For more information:

Alejandro Manuel Marin Hernandez

Axer GmbH

Josef-Linden-Weg 6

51149 Cologne

Phone: +49 221 9346340

[email protected]