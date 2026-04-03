The Ebro Valley's earliest cherry harvest will start on April 15

The first cherries in Ribera del Ebro, south of Tarragona, will be harvested in mid-April. Forecasts look promising for the earliest crops, but the impact of a wetter, windier winter on mid-season and later harvests remains uncertain.

© Cerima Cherries

"We have seen more weather fluctuations this winter, with periods of heavy rain and episodes of strong winds," stated Hèctor Ripoll, partner and grower of Cerima Cherries, a company from Tarragona that specializes in cherry production and sales. "Despite these conditions, the earliest plastic-covered cherry productions remain unaffected, and he anticipates beginning harvest around April 15th, a bit earlier than normal," he added.

The open-field varieties are currently flowering, and it remains uncertain how the adverse weather has affected them. "There is still uncertainty about the development of the flowering crops. The rains and strong winds have extended the flowering period beyond normal, and we are unsure how fruit set and yields will develop," Ripoll stated.

Cerima Cherries manages approximately 550 hectares of its own cherry orchards, with the harvest season spanning from mid-April to the end of June. "We steadily expand our planting area each year to ensure consistent growth. This year, we also introduced a new club variety to prioritize early harvest and exclusivity," he highlighted.

The company primarily sells its cherries in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, and also in the Middle and Far East.

Hèctor Ripoll

Cerima Cherries

Tel: +34 977 418 346

Mobile:+34 636 52 17 04

[email protected]

www.cerimacherries.com