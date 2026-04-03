The 'Avocados from Colombia' initiative aims to enhance the global competitiveness of the product

The Colombian Hass avocado market is advancing towards a more sophisticated stage, characterized by standardized quality, improved traceability, and the development of a national brand. Katheryn Mejía, a representative of Corpohass, elaborates on the progress of the Avocados from Colombia program, which aims to enhance the product's competitiveness globally.

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A recent milestone is the completion of the pilot phase of the quality program, which was initially rolled out across five packing plants. This phase identified crucial parameters to improve the consumer experience. "This first stage has helped us understand these quality parameters and enabled us to train and educate producers in Colombia," Mejía stated. The focus extends beyond the final product to include farming practices, sustainability, and logistical processes.

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The program is now moving into a second phase dedicated to destination analysis. This involves inspections at international ports to evaluate how the fruit behaves during transport and its subsequent ripening. "Full traceability from the time the fruit is grown until it arrives at the port of destination" becomes a strategic focus. This information will enable adjustments to processes and ensure consistent quality.

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The medium-term goal is ambitious: to establish the Avocados from Colombia brand in international markets. By 2026, the product is expected to be widely recognized with this visual identity, making it easier for importers, retailers, and consumers to identify it. Simultaneously, a third phase will focus on training commercial actors in the proper handling of Colombian avocados, to enhance their shelf life and quality at the point of sale.

Colombia is actively expanding its presence in international markets. Europe and the United States remain key target markets, while emerging markets like Uruguay offer strategic benefits, especially due to their proximity and favorable logistics. Mejía emphasized the importance of these new markets, saying, "They are emerging markets in avocado consumption as well, so it is interesting to see that."

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However, the global context presents challenges. Increased supply in 2025 led to falling prices in key markets, impacting profitability. Internal factors like rising costs and climate volatility, especially in Colombia, compound these issues. "The climate in our country varies too much; it is a variable that is definitely a determining factor for us," explains Mejía.

In this scenario, establishing a strong brand and maintaining consistent quality standards are becoming key tools for differentiating Colombian Hass avocados. "Beyond volume, the sector's goal is to build trust in the international market and provide a reliable consumer experience," she stated.

For more information:

Katheryn Mejía

Corpohass

Medellín, Colombia

Tel: +57 324 5941 788

Email: [email protected]

www.corpohass.com