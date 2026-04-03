The flexible end-of-line revolution

In B2B packaging, the end-of-line section is the most critical point of the entire process as speed, precision, and continuity must work in perfect synergy, with no margin for error. With Pick & Place Octopus, GNA offers an integrated industrial robotics solution that redefines filling and handling operations, reaching new standards of flexibility, efficiency, and full 4.0 integration.

"The real strength of Octopus lies in its extraordinary ability to adapt to the most dynamic production contexts. In a scenario where formats and products change rapidly, a high-performance machine is no longer enough: what is needed is a modular, scalable, and highly customisable platform. The picking system, featuring high-performance robots with interchangeable single or multiple gripping heads, allows a wide range of products and configurations to be handled with extreme flexibility. From traditional boxed products to plateaus and crates, Octopus guarantees maximum operational versatility with a single solution," illustrates the company, based in the heart of Emilia packaging valley and specialised in the design, production and sale of packaging machines.

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Octopus was created to automate end-of-line workflows. Its compact and solid stainless steel structure integrates several machine units at the infeed and outfeed sections to guarantee a continuous, orderly, and synchronised cycle.

The machine comprises 8 main units and, thanks to its architecture, product handling takes place with high repeatability and precision, drastically reducing manual intervention and minimising the risk of error. With a capacity of up to 80 cycles per minute (depending on format), Octopus allows increased productivity without compromising reliability and control.

On the construction side, the AISI 304 stainless steel frame, together with advanced protection systems, ensures full compliance with industrial safety standards and high reliability over time, even in complex production environments.

Smart integration and continuous dialogue along the line

In a modern end-of-line section, working in isolation is no longer an option. Machines must communicate smoothly with all equipment, both upstream and downstream, ensuring continuity and efficiency in the production process. "In this context, Octopus fits easily into even the most complex lines, thanks to its ability to interface with existing systems. The multi-protocol operator panel, equipped with a 10-inch colour touchscreen, allows all machine parameters to be managed easily and immediately."

The user interface, which is intuitive and complete with technical documentation, facilitates the work of operators and significantly reduces training time. In addition, the integration of amplifiers and controllers directly into the robot helps reduce the wiring, improving the general tidiness and simplifying plant maintenance operations.

Octopus, the platform ready for Industry 4.0

Octopus is not a simple automatic machine, but a true advanced platform designed to meet the needs of Industry 4.0. "The system is ready for integration with the company's MES (Manufacturing Execution System), allowing real-time monitoring of production data, performance analysis, and continuous optimisation of operational flows. Connectivity is another strong point: thanks to the integrated Ethernet port, it is possible to activate remote assistance services, thereby reducing intervention times and guaranteeing production continuity even in the event of technical issues."

For more information

GNA s.r.l.

Via Progresso, 15 - z.i. Ponte Rizzoli

40064 Ozzano dell'Emilia (BO) - Italy

Tel.: +39 051 799226

Fax: +39 051 796962

[email protected]

www.gnasrl.com