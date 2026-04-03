Emerald Crisp Smeralda variety expands in Canada and Europe

Excellent news from the other side of the Atlantic: Smeralda, an apple variety developed through the CIV breeding programme, is gaining ground in North America thanks to Canadian partner Gibson Farms, the exclusive licensee of the variety.

© CIV - CONSORZIO ITALIANO VIVAISTI Soc. Cons.

"Developed thanks to years of research, Smeralda represents the innovative breeding work of CIV, designed to guarantee high quality, storage capacity, and adaptability. Marketed in Canada under the brand name Emerald Crisp, it is winning over consumers with its fresh flavour, crisp texture and excellent shelf life," explains Federico Stanzani, director of CIV.

An important milestone was its introduction into Canadian retail, which highlighted the commercial potential of the variety. "Canada imports over 45 million pounds of green apples a year, mainly from the United States. With Emerald Crisp, we can offer locally-grown green apples, thereby reducing imports and strengthening domestic supply," says Quinton Gibson, Canadian licensee for Emerald Crisp.

© CIV - CONSORZIO ITALIANO VIVAISTI Soc. Cons.

The variety's potential is not limited to North America. Smeralda has already been licensed to selected European partners, including Boni Fructi in Slovakia and Copa Fresh in Spain, confirming its adaptability and strong commercial appeal in different production contexts.

"Seeing Smeralda establish itself internationally underlines the global impact of Italian fruit selection," adds Stanzani. "Partnerships with dedicated licensees such as Gibson Farm allow us to transform our selection research into high-quality apples that are appreciated by consumers around the world."

"CIV would like to thank Gibson Farm, Boni Fructi, and Copa Fresh for their collaboration, which has been essential in bringing Smeralda and its distinctive qualities to a wider audience. The success of Emerald Crisp demonstrates how innovation and international partnerships can create value along the entire supply chain, from growers to consumers," concludes Stanzani.

For more information

C.I.V. Consorzio Italiano Vivaisti

S.S. Romea 116

44020 San Giuseppe di Comacchio (FE)

+39 (0) 533 399431

[email protected]

www.civ.it