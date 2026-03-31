U.S. blueberry grower adopts H-2A program as labour costs rise

A blueberry grower in southwest Michigan has transitioned to the H-2A guest worker visa program following labour shortages within existing harvest crews.

Lance Fritz said the decision was driven by worker availability. "Our crews that we brought up every year, they came to us kind of complaining that they can't get the people that we needed," he said. "They decided they wanted to go H-2A, so we said, all right, well, we'll go with you."

The move comes as growers manage labour costs and availability. Fritz said annual wage increases of 4 to 8 per cent have affected cost structures. He indicated that without recent adjustments by the Department of Labor, participation in the program may not have been viable this season.

"With that kind of increase, probably, maybe (we'd) not been able to do it again," he said. "There's not a lot left on the bone if you're paying that high a price. We have to work within the margins."

Fritz said recent changes support the current harvest season but noted the need for consistency in program rules. He said growers require clearer long-term direction to manage labour planning and cost exposure.

Source: Brownfield