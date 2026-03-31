U.S. survey finds 81% of produce sold with plastic packaging

Plastic packaging remains widely used in the U.S. fresh produce sector, according to research conducted by U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Environment America Research & Policy Center during the fall and winter of 2025 to 2026.

The survey covered 40 grocery stores across five cities and assessed packaging across ten produce categories, including basil, broccoli, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lemons, portobello mushrooms, romaine lettuce, spinach, strawberries, and sweet potatoes.

Of 1,052 product lines surveyed, 81% were sold with plastic packaging, while a further 6% were sold loose but included a plastic sticker. Only 12% of product lines were fully plastic-free. In addition, 88% of stores provided plastic film produce bags in the produce section.

The study found variation in plastic use between retailers. Each product line was assigned a plastic intensity score based on the amount of plastic used per unit of food volume. The most plastic-intensive retailer recorded a score nearly double that of the least plastic-intensive operator. Larger retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and Amazon, ranked among the highest in plastic intensity.

The packaging format also affected plastic use. Rigid clamshell packaging required more material per unit compared to bags or twist ties, while loose produce with only a sticker used the least. For example, basil sold in a clamshell uses up to 36 times more plastic than basil sold with a twist tie.

Plastic-free options were identified across nine of the ten product categories assessed. Broccoli, for example, was available both wrapped in plastic film and without packaging. Romaine lettuce was found in clamshells, bags, and loose formats.

A model based on the lowest plastic use observed across stores showed that average plastic intensity could be reduced by 73% if existing packaging practices were adopted more widely.

The findings indicate that packaging choices vary by retailer and product category, with opportunities to reduce plastic use based on current alternatives in the market.

Source: ConnPIRG