Brazilian rainfall drives vegetable price hikes while fruit prices fall

Excessive rainfall in Brazil's main producing regions affected both supply and pricing in February, with vegetables recording price increases while several fruit categories declined.

Data from wholesale markets shows that heavy rainfall reduced supply and affected product quality. The impact was first observed at the wholesale level before passing through to retail.

Vegetables recorded upward price movements. Potatoes increased by 11.70%, tomatoes by 5.20%, and lettuce by 2.02% compared to January. High soil moisture and limited sunlight affected crop development and shelf life, increasing susceptibility to disease and reducing post-harvest performance.

In contrast, fruit prices declined during the same period. Bananas recorded a decrease of 11.16%, while apples fell by 10.32%. Other categories also moved lower, including papaya at 7.52% and onions at 5.52%. Carrots declined by 1.23%, while oranges remained stable with a marginal decrease of 0.06%. Bahia oranges and Tahiti limes also showed downward price trends.

The divergence between vegetables and fruit reflects differences in crop sensitivity to weather conditions. Leafy vegetables and field crops showed greater exposure to rainfall impacts, while some fruit categories demonstrated higher tolerance within current supply cycles.

The February market data indicate that weather conditions continue to influence availability, quality, and pricing across product categories in Brazil's fruit and vegetable sector.

Source: Band / Abrafrutas