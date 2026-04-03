Asparagus market rising due to limited supply and high trucking rates

The Peruvian asparagus season is just getting started. While growing conditions have been favorable, volumes are still small and will ramp up in the coming weeks. Mexico - also a key asparagus source for the U.S. market – is a year-round supplier, but experienced cold weather in January and February, followed by unseasonably warm weather in March. "This resulted in low supply during the country's peak production time," says Tony Pinto with Harvest Sensations. Extreme heat in Sonora and Baja California cut yields, tightened supply, and impacted quality. Growers in Mexico are now transitioning to new regions in the country.

Low supply from Mexico coupled with the Peruvian season just getting started, results in asparagus supply being fairly limited leading up to Easter. It's a demand exceeding supply situation. "Demand for green asparagus has been very good throughout the winter season and typically sees an uptick for the Easter holiday, but there's not enough supply to meet that demand." Volume will ramp up after Easter.

© Harvest Sensations

Increase in trucking rates

On top of limited supply, trucking rates have increased exponentially. Trucking rates to ship asparagus from the west coast to the east coast went from $7,500 to $11,500 within a four-week span. "Paying more for trucks still doesn't guarantee you a truck," added Tony Pinto. The rising cost of fuel has added to the FOB value of asparagus out west, which in turn has increased the market.

For more information:

Tony Pinto

Harvest Sensations

Tel: 305.591.8173 / 213.895.6968

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]

www.harvestsensations.com