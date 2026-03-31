Declining supply and strong demand for Ivoirian coconuts

Côte d'Ivoire's coconut exports are currently in a slow period, which is typical for this time of year. Exporters are preparing for the summer season and the resumption of shipments starting in May, with a full order book, according to Nestor Beugre, CEO of Ivoire Agri.

Demand for Ivorian coconuts continues to rise, according to the exporter. He says, "Many European importers are interested in coconuts from Côte d'Ivoire. Demand is particularly strong in the Netherlands and Italy. Our customers are satisfied, and orders even exceed supply at certain times of the year, such as in the summer and at the end of the year."

© Ivoire Agri

Production is struggling to keep pace with demand, according to Beugre. He explains, "The plantations are aging and becoming less productive. We are also facing a problem of insufficient rainfall, which is reducing production volumes this year."

Ivorian exporters continue to face competition from buyers from neighbouring countries. Beugre says, "Many companies from Nigeria, Senegal, and Niger are buying coconuts here, which is leading to speculation and rising prices." Yet in February 2025, the Ivorian government announced measures to curb "coconut spillage" to neighboring buyers, with the aim of increasing availability for Ivorian exporters, notably by extending the rules governing the regulation, control, and monitoring of activities in the Hevea and oil palm industries to the coconut industry.

Faced with strong demand, declining production, and speculation in the local market, export prices for Ivorian coconuts keep climbing, according to Beugre, with a 25% increase in 2026 compared to last season.

For more information:

Nestor Beugre

Ivoire Agri

Tel: +225 (0) 7079 41319

Email: [email protected]