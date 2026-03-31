Idaho Potato Commission and County Fair Foods unveil the world's largest Idaho potato display

In celebration of the United States' 250th birthday, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) and County Fair Foods unveiled the world's largest Idaho® potato display, built using 250,000 Idaho potatoes as a tribute to agriculture and community engagement.

Unveiled just ahead of National Tater Day on March 31, the installation highlights the role Idaho potatoes have played in supplying U.S. consumers over time. Constructed with 250,000 Idaho potatoes, the display reflects the scale of production and consumption.

© Idaho Potato Commission

"This was a fun, meaningful way to celebrate America's 250th while spotlighting a potato that's no stranger to attention," said Ross Johnson, VP of Retail and International for IPC. "County Fair Foods took it to another level by building the world's largest Idaho potato display!"

The event brought together veterans, families, local shoppers, and city leaders in Mitchell. "We were proud to host an event that celebrates both America's 250th birthday and the Idaho potato farmers who help feed our country," said Mayor Jordan Hanson, City of Mitchell. "Seeing County Fair Foods build the world's largest Idaho potato display in our community highlights the importance of agriculture, local business, and patriotism working together to honor our nation's history."

The event also included a partnership with Feeding South Dakota, with County Fair Foods coordinating a retail-based donation initiative to support food distribution in the region.

"We are grateful for partners like the Idaho Potato Commission and County Fair Foods who help make events like this possible," said Susanne Gale, Feeding South Dakota. "When agriculture and retail come together, it helps us reach people in need and strengthens communities across South Dakota."

For more information:

Idaho Potato Commission

Tel: +1 208 334 2350

www.idahopotato.com