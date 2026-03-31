USDA funds Wisconsin cooperative to supply vegetables to schools

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Andrew C. Iverson announced that the agency is investing in a farmer-owned food cooperative project aimed at increasing minimally processed vegetables in schools and childcare centers across Wisconsin. Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative, based in Waupaca, will use a US$250,000 grant for working capital to supply grab-and-go packs of fresh broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, kohlrabi, and radishes.

Iverson said the investment is intended to support access to food in schools and childcare centers across the state.

The selected vegetables will be available year-round through the cooperative's farmer members and processed by Olden Produce LLC. Carrots, kohlrabi, and radishes will be cut into matchsticks, while broccoli and cauliflower will be prepared as florets.

The cooperative will allocate the funding to working capital expenses, including marketing, processing labour, delivery labour, and sales processing labour. The project is expected to retain seven jobs.

The investment is provided through the Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program, which supports U.S. agricultural producers in developing value-added activities. These include generating new products from raw agricultural commodities, expanding marketing opportunities, and increasing producer income through added product value and market reach. The program also supports planning activities such as feasibility studies, business plans, and marketing strategies, as well as working capital needs, including processing, packaging, advertising, inventory, and personnel.

Applications for the Value-Added Producer Grant program are open until April 22, 2026, at 12 p.m. Central Time.

For more information:

Veronica Hinke

USDA

Email: [email protected]

www.rd.usda.gov