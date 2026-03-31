Mexican vegetable exports face pressure from peso volatility

Mexico's vegetable export sector is facing challenges linked to movements in the Mexican peso, with currency fluctuations affecting pricing strategies and margins in a market already characterised by elevated prices.

The peso has weakened to 17.8 per U.S. dollar, according to Trading Economics, influenced by geopolitical tensions affecting global energy markets.

Domestic indicators also reflect pressure. Mexico's economic activity index declined by 0.9% month-on-month in January, marking its weakest performance since late 2024. Manufacturing activity decreased by 3% during the same period. Inflation reached 4.63% in mid-March, exceeding analyst expectations and affecting the policy outlook of the Bank of Mexico.

Currency volatility is adding to existing pressures for vegetable exporters. Winter freezes in Florida caused more than US$3 billion in agricultural losses, reducing supply and contributing to higher prices for Mexican produce.

Market sources report elevated prices for products including bell peppers, cucumbers, green beans, and hot peppers, as supply conditions remain affected.

Source: Mintec/Expana