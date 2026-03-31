UNECE standard aligns global seed potato certification systems

The UNECE Specialized Section on Standardization of Seed Potatoes (GE.6) is working to support agricultural production and trade through aligned certification systems. Seed potatoes are highly regulated due to the risk of spreading pests and diseases, and differences between national systems can limit market access.

The UNECE Seed Potato Standard (S-1) sets minimum international requirements for certification, helping ensure that only seed potatoes meeting defined quality criteria enter the market. This supports higher and more stable yields, reduces the spread of pests and diseases, and improves efficiency across the value chain.

First adopted in 1963 and revised in 2025, the standard provides an international framework covering varietal identity, traceability, pests and diseases, sizing, and labelling. It is used as a reference to align national systems and reduce uncertainty in cross-border trade.

In the European Union, certification systems are aligned with the UNECE standard under Council Directive 2002/56/EC. In the Netherlands, certification practices also follow UNECE principles. In 2024, the Dutch inspection service (NAK) inspected around 38,500 hectares of seed potatoes and certified approximately 823,000 tons for export.

In Australia, the standard is used as a technical reference by the Australian Seed Potato Industry Certification Authority (AuSPICA), which inspects more than 2,000 hectares annually and certifies around 40,000 tons for domestic and export markets.

In South Africa, seed potato production covered more than 11,000 hectares in 2023, with around 170,000 tons certified annually. Exports are mainly directed to Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia. Alignment with UNECE standards supports quality benchmarks and market access.

The Specialized Section brings together governments, certification bodies, and industry experts to review the standard and develop guidance for certification systems. Available guidance includes implementing certification schemes, operating certification services, field and lot inspection practices, and managing pests, diseases, and defects. A guide on minituber production and certification is in development.

Following the revised standard, UNECE and the World Potato Congress held a webinar on 16 March with more than 130 participants from 42 countries. Further webinars are planned to support implementation and knowledge sharing.

For more information:

United Nations Economic Commission for Europe

Tel: +41 (0) 22 917 12 34

Email: [email protected]

www.unece.org