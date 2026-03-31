Potatoes head to Washington for National Agriculture Day

Black Gold Farms joined Farm Journal Foundation and other agricultural and industry leaders in Washington for National Agriculture Day. Gregg Halverson, chairman of Black Gold Farms' Board of Directors, was part of a celebration for the Voice of the Farmer Garden exhibit at the U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters. Halverson's daughter, Leah Halverson, a fourth-generation member of the Black Gold Farms family and CEO of Ten Acre Marketing, and PepsiCo executive vice president and vice chairman, Steven Williams, were also at the National Mall to plant seed potatoes in the garden.

The event was held to launch the Voice of the Farmer Garden, an interactive outdoor garden and learning exhibit that represents agriculture's importance to the U.S. economy and connects consumers with the farmers and crops that feed the nation. The company donated seed potatoes for the planting ceremony.

© Black Gold Farms

"We have always believed in telling agriculture's story," said Gregg Halverson, board chairman of Black Gold Farms. "Being a part of National Agriculture Day and planting potatoes on the National Mall is a powerful reminder of why this work matters. We are proud to stand alongside partners who share our commitment to farming and food security."

Last Friday, he was joined by John Halverson, a fourth-generation Black Gold Farms family member and its chief farming officer, to attend President Trump's White House event to celebrate the nation's agricultural sector and announce the administration's agriculture agenda.

By participating in the event as invited guests, the company honors its commitment to grower advocacy at the highest levels of government.

At a time when fewer Americans are closely connected to farming, this week's events turned a spotlight on the people who provide the nation's food, fuel, fiber and raw materials. The company was proud to connect the ag industry with the broader national conversation.

For more information:

Keith Groven

Black Gold Farms

[email protected]

www.blackgoldfarms.com