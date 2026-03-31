New director of U.S. grower services for Family Tree Farms

Family Tree Farms has promoted Coleman Hammond to director of U.S. grower services.

Hammond has been an integral part of the company since 2018, bringing extensive field experience and strong grower relationships that support its commitment to quality and operational excellence. Since joining the organization, he has worked closely with multiple commodities, focusing on stone fruit since 2019 and blueberries since 2020.

In his new role, Hammond will oversee U.S. grower services, working closely with growers and internal teams to support production alignment, quality standards, and long-term growth initiatives.

© Family Tree FarmsColeman Hammond

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue working alongside our growers and teams to support the future of the company," said Hammond. "Building strong relationships and delivering quality fruit starts at the grower level, and I'm excited to help move that forward."

"Coleman's hands-on experience and strong relationships with our growers have made a meaningful impact on our business," said Doug LaCroix, VP of sales and marketing. "His leadership and dedication make him a natural fit for this role as we continue to expand and strengthen our grower partnerships."

"Coleman has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and deep understanding of our grower network," said Daniel Jackson, owner of Family Tree Farms. "We're excited to see him step into this position and continue supporting the growers who are at the heart of the company."

For more information:

Leighton Dill

Family Tree Farms

[email protected]

https://familytreefarms.com/